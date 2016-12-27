Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Metal Powder Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Akruthi Apparrel Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Amodh Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended B D Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Citibank N. A. CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed DPS Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.140 million/#Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Durovalves India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs.140 million ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Prot Mkt - Linked A1+r Deb Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Elico Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Forward Flavour Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4 32 Assigned Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee; Forbes and Co. Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Forbes and Co. Ltd CP Programmes CRISIL A1+ 300 Withdrawal Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10.49 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.100.0 Billion) Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed K. Manoharan BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned M.V.V. Satyanarayana BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Maruti Chemicals Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme NIF Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 250 Assigned NIF Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallickal Agro Mills BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Rajputana Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended Ram Niwas and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned S. K. B Builders India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 372.8 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd Foreign CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 169.5 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Siva Sai Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Shyam Fashion India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Steel Centre LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Suspended Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Univastu India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Univastu India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 460 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 540 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Buyers' Credit Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Heights Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 720 Assigned Advance Metal Powder CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aeon Formulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Akruthi Apparrel TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Assigned Akruthi Apparrel Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned Aliz Ceramic CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Aliz Ceramic TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Amodh Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Amodh Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Auro Sundram Ply and Door Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed B D Overseas Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned B D Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned C. K. Velu Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Caliber Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Citibank N. A. Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AAA 3200 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 12750 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance India Ltd Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 164.5 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Citicorp Finance India Ltd Commoptionally CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Reaffirmed convertible AAAr/ debentureity-Linked Debentures D.V. Export Export Packing CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Credit* *Interchangable with CC facility to the extent of Rs.100 Million Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DPS Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency to the extent of Rs.50 million Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Durovalves India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency to the extent of Rs.57.5 million Durovalves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 11800 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 13300 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL AA 11900 Upgraded from Protected Equity - CRISIL AA- Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL AA 350 Upgraded from Protected CRISIL AA- Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 7000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Edelweiss Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 8700 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Elico Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Elico Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11 Suspended Loan Fac Flavour Granito LLP TL CRISIL B+ 255 Assigned Flavour Granito LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Forbes and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 606.2 Reaffirmed Limits Forbes and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 873.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 65.5 Reaffirmed Forbes and Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Withdrawal Gokul Ginning Factory CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned GR8 Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 9750 Reaffirmed HS Akash Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 52 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 166.7022Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 46.3076 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 93000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Retail Bond Issue CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Loan Fac International Mega Food Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 749 Reaffirmed International Mega Food Park Ltd TL CRISIL D 140.3 Assigned Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed K. Manoharan CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Reaffirmed Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20.4 Reaffirmed Kanak Pipe Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kishor Sortex and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd BG - 30 Withdrawal Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd CC - 120 Withdrawal Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd LOC - 75 Withdrawal Kusumgar Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 179.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Lakshmi sugar mills company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 600 Assigned Lakshmi sugar mills company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 17 Assigned Lakshmi sugar mills company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Lakshmi sugar mills company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Assigned Lekh Raj and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Lekh Raj and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned M.V.V. Satyanarayana Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Cotton - Karimnagar CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Mahalaxmi Cotton - Karimnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdCC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 36.4 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.3 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned Maruti Chemicals Company CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Maruti Chemicals Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Chemicals Company TL CRISIL B 11.5 Reaffirmed Mavis Satcom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 207 Assigned Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- N. S. Precision Works Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned N. S. Precision Works Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Fac N. S. Precision Works Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Assigned N. S. Precision Works Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 20 Assigned National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1100000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 460 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 950 Reaffirmed Pallickal Agro Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Credit Pallickal Agro Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pallickal Agro Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned R.A. Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Rajputana Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended Rajputana Stainless Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Ram Niwas and Company CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned S. K. B Builders India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S. K. B Builders India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S. K. B Builders India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sachdev Steel Works Pvt Ltd (Union WC Loan CRISIL C 31.1 Assigned Enterprises) Sachdev Steel Works Pvt Ltd (Union CC CRISIL C 64 Assigned Enterprises) Sachdev Steel Works Pvt Ltd (Union LT Loan CRISIL C 54.9 Assigned Enterprises) Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 375 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Shriji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Siva Sai Exports TL CRISIL BB- 310 Assigned Solapur Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 35.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 118 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 58.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Shyam Fashion India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Sri Shyam Fashion India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Steel Centre CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 108 Assigned Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 75.5 Assigned Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Assigned Credit Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 116 Suspended Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Tapan Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Tapan Industries Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Fac Tapan Industries Loan Against CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Property Tapan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Total Earth Movers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawal Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 28000 Reaffirmed United Industries Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- United Industries Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Univastu India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Univastu India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Univastu India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Buyers' Credit to the extent of Rs.50 million Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 374.5 Assigned Varroc Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan Withdrawal 34.5 Withdrawal Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 5440 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)