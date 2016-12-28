Dec 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 6410 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.250 Million) Ajay Knitwears & Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Alshiza Foods Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 1060 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Atul Engg. Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2200 Reaffirmed Buland Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Calcutta Overseas Foreign CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Documentary Bills Purchase Calcutta Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Calcutta Overseas ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 90 Suspended Central Transport Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Ediz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.6 Reaffirmed Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Credit Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Purchase Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Force Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Force Motors Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned G B Springs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended G B Springs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended HPL Additives Ltd BG% CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed % Rs. 50 million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with cash credit facilities of respective banks. HPL Additives Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^ Rs. 50 million is from HDFC Bank which is fully interchangeable with cash credit facilities of respective banks. HPL Additives Ltd BG& CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed & Rs. 50 million is from Kotak Mahindra Bank which is fully interchangeable with cash credit facilities of respective banks. IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ KDDL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ M/s AGNI Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Credit M/s AGNI Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Purchase M/s AGNI Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Credit Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Megaflex Plastics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Loan Fac MGG Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed P. C. Udyog Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Suspended Credit P. C. Udyog Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Suspended P. C. Udyog Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1560 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Pallickal Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Parcos Tiles LLP BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Pawansut Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended R.L.Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Railtrack Concrete Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Railtrack Concrete Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended Rattan Singh Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Raudra Technocrats - Gandhinagar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Raudra Technocrats - Gandhinagar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.20 Billion) Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Negotiation Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 97.9 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 102.1 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.750 Million) Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Suspended Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 120 Suspended Super Gases and Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned V. R. & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Force Motors Ltd FD FAA+ 500 Reaffirmed KDDL Ltd FD Programme FA- 160 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDFCMF's schemes IDFC Dynamic Bond CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund IDFCMF's schemes IDFC Super Saver CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Income Fund - Investment Plan Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2154 Reaffirmed ABC Inc CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended ABC Inc TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended ABC Transcarriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac ACG Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Action Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Agarwal Business House CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Ajay Knitwears & Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Ajay Knitwears & Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Alpha Associates Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Alshiza Foods CC CRISIL B 42 Assigned Alshiza Foods Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Amravati Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB- - Assigned Rating Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Arinits Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 101.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Atul Engg. Udyog CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Atul Engg. Udyog LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 10 Suspended B. K. Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended B. K. Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 235 Suspended B. R. Oil Mills CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended B. R. Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Loan Fac B. R. Oil Mills TL CRISIL BB 11 Suspended B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Suspended B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Bank of Maharashtra Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL A+ 2950 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II CRISIL A+ 9500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) [Reduced from Rs.12.5 Billion] Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bhadane's Hi-Tech Technology Computers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Bhadane's Hi-Tech Technology Computers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Bharathi Vidhyalaya Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Bioworld Merchandising India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Buland Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Buland Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Suspended Loan Fac Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Credit Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Suspended Chintels Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Classique Associates Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Crescendo Associates Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Dass Rice & Oil Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Dass Rice & Oil Mills Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Suspended Credit Deepak Agro Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Deepak Agro Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Loan Fac Deepak Agro Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Deepak Polyester Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Deepak Polyester Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 105 Suspended Ediz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ediz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Loan Fac EMC Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 32.5 Suspended Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Force Motors Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed G B Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Garnet Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Garnet Construction Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 144.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Golden Apple CC CRISIL B+ 39.2 Suspended Golden Apple Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.7 Suspended Loan Fac Golden Apple TL CRISIL B+ 87.1 Suspended Gupta Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Suspended Guru Nanak Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Guru Nanak Rice and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Guru Nanak Rice and Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Halco Aluminium Extrusions CC CRISIL B+ 28.5 Suspended Halco Aluminium Extrusions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 59.5 Suspended Loan Fac Halco Aluminium Extrusions TL CRISIL B+ 7 Suspended Hiranandani Builders Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.4 Suspended Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.1 Suspended Loan Fac Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.7 Suspended Hotel Shakti Continental TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended HPL Additives Ltd CC! CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed !Rs. 100 million is from Kotak Mahindra Bank which is fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export packing credit, pre-shipment credit in foreign currency, letter of credit, buyer's credit, foreign bill discounting/negotiation, bank guarantee HPL Additives Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Rs. 150 million is from HDFC Bank which fully interchangeable with letter of credit, buyer's credit, export packing credit, pre-post shipment credit in foreign currency, foreign bill discounting/purchase, bank guarantee HPL Additives Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 287.5 Reaffirmed # Rs. 287.5 million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with Letter of credit, working capital demand loan, buyer's credit, pre-post shipment export finance, bank guarantee HPL Additives Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed $ Rs. 300 million is from Yes Bank which is fully interchangeable with pre-post shipment credit, letter of undertaking for buyer's credit, foreign letter of credit. IndusInd Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 15000 Assigned Bond Issue Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Iworld Digital Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned J. S. Bedi Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended J. S. Bedi Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 129.7 Suspended Loan Fac J. S. Bedi Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 20.3 Suspended J. S. Bedi Agro Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 80 Suspended Johar Petro Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 85 Suspended JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Jubilee Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Jubilee Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Loan Fac KDDL Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB # Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.60 Million KDDL Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ## Fully interchangeable with packing credit KDDL Ltd TL@ CRISIL BBB- 167.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB @ Includes sub limit of Rs.30 Million for buyer's credit KDDL Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lake View Developers Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 6.72 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Lake View Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 3.28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Mahaluxmi Buildtech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 135 Assigned Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC^ CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 60 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 10 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed Maliram Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 115 Suspended Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Suspended Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Suspended Megaflex Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended MGG Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned MITS Mega Food Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Nandnandan Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.5 Suspended Nellukkaran's Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Nellukkaran's Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Odisha Generation Phase II Transmission Rupee TL* CRISIL BBB- 9540 Assigned Ltd *Sublimit of letter of credit equivalent to 80% of the rupee term loan amount Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Pallickal Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Pallickal Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Parcos Tiles LLP TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Parcos Tiles LLP CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Suspended Loan Fac Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 13.5 Suspended Credit Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16 Suspended Pawansut Enterprises CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Pawansut Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac R.L.Construction CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended R.L.Construction Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Credit Rabir Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Rabir Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Assigned Railtrack Concrete Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Railtrack Concrete Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Rajat Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 58.1 Reaffirmed Rajesh Rayon Silk Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj-Sneh Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Raj-Sneh Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 100 Assigned Fac Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.3 Suspended Rameswar Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.7 Suspended Loan Fac Rashmi Realty Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Suspended Loan Fac Ratanpur Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 12 Suspended Rattan Singh Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Raudra Technocrats - Gandhinagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Raudra Technocrats - Gandhinagar CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned RDC Automobile Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 36 Assigned Overdraft Fac RDC Automobile Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Roma Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBI Global Factors Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.2.5 Billion) Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 56 Reaffirmed Gold Card Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 38.6 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1600 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 476.9 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Murugan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Srinivasa Murugan Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Super Gases and Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Super Gases and Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned V. R. & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Valuepoint Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Visvesvaraya Technological University Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Zydus Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 2150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 