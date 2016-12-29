Dec 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.350.0 Billion) B. N. Agritech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Loan Fac B. N. Agritech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.4 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bhavna Property Developers Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Cavinkare Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended DCB Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.10 Billion) DCB Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Diamond Nuts Packing Credit CRISIL A4 230 Assigned Eastern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Upgraded from Andhra Pradesh Ltd CRISIL A4 Ethos Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ethos Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A3 292.5 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits for foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs 20 million G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Notice of Withdrawal Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Goldman Sachs India Securities Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Grace Manufacturing And Trading Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Indira Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 220 notice of A4+(Notice of withdrawal Withdrawal) Indra Hosiery Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Suspended Purchase J.J.Glastronics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Jagdish International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned JM Financial Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Kasturi Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Kasturi Overseas Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Credit Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 85 Assigned Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned under LOC Kovai Medical Center Research and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 25 Assigned Educational Trust Magma Fincorp Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Magma Housing Finance ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Manoj Kumar Kedia BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Matrix Therapeutics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Metropolitan Equipments and Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 48 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 NGL Fine Chem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Northern Power Distribution Company of LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Upgraded from Telangana Ltd CRISIL A4 Nova Publications BG$ CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed $ Include sublimit LC of Rs.50 Million Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2380 Reaffirmed Paramount Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Assigned Pumarth Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ravi Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed RVN Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed RVN Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Score Information Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Score Information Technologies Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Vishnu Eatables India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 1000 Assigned Foreign Currency Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Raw & Boiled Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended Sundaram Mutual Fund Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended The Asian Traders India Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 670 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac The South Indian Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vignans Foundation For Science Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 145 Assigned Technology And Research Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ethos Ltd FD FA- 128.7 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Control Systems Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Adarsha Control Systems Pvt. Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Aditya Precitech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Aman Enterprises CC CRISIL B 12 Suspended A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Suspended Loan Fac A-One Tex Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Suspended Apollo Hospitals International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 770 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Apurva Biopharm Inc CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Apurva Biopharm Inc LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Apurva Biopharm Inc Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Suspended Apurva Biopharm Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.4 Suspended Loan Fac Apurva Biopharm Inc Standby LOC CRISIL D 6 Suspended Apurva Biopharm Inc TL CRISIL D 3.6 Suspended Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70.5 Suspended Loan Fac Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 149.5 Suspended Arun Mathew CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Arun Mathew LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Arun Rega Bakery Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79 Suspended Aryan Hospital CC CRISIL D 3 Assigned Aryan Hospital TL CRISIL D 66 Assigned Asha Educational and Cultural Society TL CRISIL BB 44.9 Suspended Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Axis Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 35000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed Issue (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue B. N. Agritech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Assigned Loan Fac B. N. Agritech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 68 Assigned B. S. Innovations Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit B. S. Innovations Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned B. S. Innovations Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Credit B. S. Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned B. S. Innovations CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Balar Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended Loan Fac Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 104.2 Suspended Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.1 Suspended Loan Fac Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 43.6 Assigned Bhagwati Vintrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 142.5 Assigned Bharti Airtel Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 3850 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA+ 14180 Reaffirmed Bharti Airtel Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2725 Reaffirmed Bhavna Property Developers Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB 65 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Capital propmart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Cavinkare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 697.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Short-Term Loans Cavinkare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 437.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chakravarthy Fabric Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 148.5 Reaffirmed Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended Commercial Borrowings Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended Loan Fac Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Suspended Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Dairy Ice Cream and Frozen Foods Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Dayakar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Dayakar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Dhanraj Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55.1 Suspended Dhanraj Cotton Industries TL CRISIL BB- 24.9 Suspended Diamond Nuts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Diamond Nuts Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Discounting Eastern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB+ 330 Upgraded from Andhra Pradesh Ltd CRISIL BB Eastern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 3701.8 Upgraded from Andhra Pradesh Ltd CRISIL BB Ethos Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 510 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facility to the extent of Rs 40 million Ethos Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 186.3 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits for foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs 20 million Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.1 Reaffirmed G. J. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended G. J. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Suspended Loan Fac G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended G. O. Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac G. S. Distributors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Suspended G. S. Distributors Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Ganpati Minetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Grace Manufacturing And Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Grace Manufacturing And Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned GRG Trust TL CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 1150 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Issue (Reduced from Rs.1.5 Billion) ICICI Prudential Income Opportunities Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed ICICI Prudential Income Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Indra Hosiery Mills CC CRISIL BB 39 Suspended Indra Hosiery Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Suspended Loan Fac Jadhao Layland Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.4 Suspended Jagdish International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned Jagdish International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Jyoti Threads India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62 Suspended Jyoti Threads India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.6 Suspended Loan Fac Jyoti Threads India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 143.4 Suspended K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended K.P.R. Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Kamal Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kamal Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed Kapsun Resources Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Kapsun Resources Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasturi Developers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kasturi Developers TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kasturi Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Kasturi Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 105 Assigned Loan Fac Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Kovai Medical Center Research and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 235 Assigned Educational Trust Mangalore Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Manoj Kumar Kedia CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Matrix Therapeutics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Metropolitan Equipments and Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NGL Fine Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 122.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 178 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Northern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB 1500 Reaffirmed Telangana Ltd Northern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10849.5 Reaffirmed Telangana Ltd Nova Publications CC* CRISIL BBB- 188.4 Reaffirmed *Include sublimit-foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.50 Million Nova Publications CC# CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Reaffirmed # Include sublimit working capital demand loan of Rs.170 Million Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 56.1 Reaffirmed Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed * Include sublimit letter of credit of Rs.10 Million Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 108.5 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Paramount Impex Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Paramount Impex CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Proodle Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 131 Assigned Loan Fac Rangineni Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Rattan Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Assigned Rattan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Rattan Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ravi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Regal Transcore Laminations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Suspended Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Satyam Industries CC CRISIL D 137 Suspended Satyam Industries TL CRISIL D 51.2 Suspended Score Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Score Information Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shankheshwar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Shankheshwar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Gopal Industries CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Shree Gopal Industries TL CRISIL BB 52.5 Suspended Shree Grand Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Shree Grand Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Grand Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Shree Kankeshwari Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 46 Suspended Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 154.5 Suspended Shree Pushkar Construction Co. TL CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Vishnu Eatables India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 800 Assigned Shri Vishnu Eatables India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Credit Shri Vishnu Eatables India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Purchase Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Assigned Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Credit Shri Vishnu Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Purchase Shyam Hatcheries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Shyam Hatcheries TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 138 Reaffirmed Sona Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Suspended Southern Power Distribution Company of CC CRISIL BB 230.3 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Southern Power Distribution Company of Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30669.7 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Ltd Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Pharma Pvt CC CRISIL B 6 Suspended Ltd Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Pharma Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Suspended Ltd Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Pharma Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sri Jagannadha Surya Lakshmi Rice Mill Key CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sri Jagannadha Surya Lakshmi Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Agro Farms CC CRISIL B- 4.8 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Agro Farms LT Loan CRISIL B- 43.5 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Agro Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Raghavendra Agro Products CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.4 Suspended SS Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned SS Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 63.2 Assigned Style N Supply Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Style N Supply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Suspended Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Suspended Loan Fac Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.5 Suspended Sunshine Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Sunshine Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Suspended Sunshine Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Suspended Loan Fac Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Super Disco Ispat Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Super Fine Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 122.5 Suspended Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Suspended Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21.3 Suspended Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Suzuki Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 150 Assigned Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Reaffirmed Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Udasee Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ved Parkash and Sons CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed * Include sublimit Invoice bill purchase/invoice bills discounting of Rs10 million Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Vignans Foundation For Science LT Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Technology And Research Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Vijay Transtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)