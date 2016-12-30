Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadharshila BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ardhendu Mondal BG CRISIL A4+ 24.2 Assigned Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34100 Reaffirmed Fashion Matrix Overseas Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 240 Assigned Loan Fac Fashion Matrix Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3 55 Assigned Fashion Matrix Overseas LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Clean Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed G3S Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Limit* *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1940 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1550 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bills discounting Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kaveri Tubes BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 1410 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit of up to Rs.100 million Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Packing Credit Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with import LC and interchangeable with standby LC to the extent of Rs 550 million Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 18330 Withdrawal Lilly Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Lotus Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended M. J. Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 36.2 Suspended M. J. Chemicals Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 24.6 Suspended M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended M. L. Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Mahendra Rice Industry BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Mandhana Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Natraj Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Assigned Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9.6 Assigned Forward Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Prathmesh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Ransan Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned RBA Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned RBA Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Red Rose Kindergarten Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Rohan Rajdeep Kerala Road Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40.5 Assigned Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended S P International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Sanghar Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sanghar Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Satyam (Fab) Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Shreeji Cotfab Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Shreeji Cotfab Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Swami Parmanand & Associates BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Swami Parmanand & Associates Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 14 Suspended Loan Fac Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Tata Projects Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed CP) UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. Versatile Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.1 Suspended Versatile Wires Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.3 Suspended Forward Versatile Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Vishnu Saran and Co. BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Vishnu Saran and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Window Magic India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadharshila Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Aadharshila CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ardhendu Mondal Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Ardhendu Mondal Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 35.8 Assigned Limits Avon Containners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.4 Assigned Avon Containners Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Avon Containners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Avon Containners Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 4.6 Assigned Limits Avon Containners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.4 Assigned Avon Containners Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Avon Containners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Avon Containners Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 4.6 Assigned Limits Avtar Singh and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned B. S. P. Refineris CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Chhina Paper And Allied Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ltd Deepak Polyester Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Deepak Polyester Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.1 Reaffirmed Fashion Matrix Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Fashion Matrix Overseas Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Futech Projects India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ G. K. International CC* CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned *100% interchangeable with buyer's credit Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Harsh Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 366.1 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11150.2 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 16.1 Reaffirmed Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 582 Reaffirmed HS Akash Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed HS Akash Agro India Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 100 Assigned Jain Electroplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Jain Electroplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Jain Electroplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Loan Fac Jain Sons Finlease Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 660 Reaffirmed JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 370 Reaffirmed JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaveri Tubes CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Kerala State Co-Operative Agricultural Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed and Rural Development Bank Ltd Keshari Industries CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Suspended Keshari Industries TL CRISIL BB- 36 Suspended Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ebara Pumps Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Knitex Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Suspended Loan Fac Komman Peoples Welfare Society TL CRISIL B+ 77.8 Suspended Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A 1950 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with import letter of credit (LC) and interchangeable with standby LC to the extent of Rs 1025 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A 2700 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs 1000 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A 1800 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A 3520 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with LC to the extent of Rs 500 million. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, LC, and bank guarantee. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*** CRISIL A 2600 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with the following limits: Working capital loan to the extent of Rs 300 million with a sub-limit for cash flow finance of Rs 300 million ,Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs 50 million,Fully interchangeable with import documentary credits with a sublimit for import deferred payment credits and buyer's credit of Rs 2600 million,Bank guarantees to the extent of Rs 1100 million with a sub limit of Rs 650 million for open-ended guarantees with stated tenor of 42 months. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac@@ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with line of credit for short-term loans. Leighton India Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1645 Withdrawal Loan Fac Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Suspended Lilly Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Discounting Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 625 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Limits# #Interchangeable with proposed non-fund-based limits. Living Media India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended M. J. Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.2 Suspended Loan Fac M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.1 Suspended M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Loan Fac M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10.1 Suspended M. L. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Loan Fac Madhav Govind Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Madhav Govind Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Mahendra Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Suspended Mahendra Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Suspended Loan Fac Mandhana Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.8 Assigned Mandhana Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mandhana Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Mangal Murti Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.8 Suspended Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Loan Fac Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Charitable TL CRISIL BB 130 Suspended Trust Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Meadowz Media Brandcom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 178 Suspended Mohammed Khan Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Suspended Loan Fac Muthoot Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Namaha Estates CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Namaha Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac National Insurance Co. Ltd. Financial Strength CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Natraj Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 147 Assigned Natraj Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 88.5 Assigned Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 252.5 Assigned Credit Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6.3 Assigned Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Nevatia Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 59 Assigned Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Suspended Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 105 Suspended Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 18 Suspended Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Suspended NLC India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research CC CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BBB- P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research TL CRISIL BBB 1465 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BBB- Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Petronet LNG Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Petuela Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Petuela Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Suspended Loan Fac Petuela Industries TL CRISIL BB- 46.2 Suspended Prathmesh Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Premium Exports WC Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Priyankshi Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101 Suspended Loan Fac Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended Ransan Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Ransan Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ransan Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned RBA Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 178.4 Assigned Red Rose Kindergarten Society TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Red Rose Kindergarten Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13 Assigned Loan Fac Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed @@Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with packing credit and export bill discounted facility Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3970 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with cash credit Rohan Rajdeep Kerala Road Projects Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 681.1 Assigned RR Polynet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.8 Suspended Loan Fac Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Rythu Dairy Products Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.5 Suspended Sai Tripura Techno Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Sanghar Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Discounting Satyam (Fab) Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77 Reaffirmed SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Shreeji Cotfab Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Shreeji Cotfab Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 155 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 590 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 42.7 Assigned Limits Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.3 Assigned Surendra Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 53 Assigned Swami Parmanand & Associates CC CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended Swami Parmanand & Associates TL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Swarna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Swarna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.4 Suspended Loan Fac Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Suspended T. C. M. Steels India CC CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Team Media And Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Team Media And Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Suspended Tufko International CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended UCN Cable Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended UCN Cable Network Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 17924.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 18065.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed Unity Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Suspended Versatile Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B- 48.9 Suspended Versatile Wires Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 5.6 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70.5 Suspended Vetindia Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16 Suspended Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 12 Suspended Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32 Suspended Vishnu Saran and Co. Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Limits Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 92.5 Assigned * Contains sub-limit of Rs.60 Million for packing credit. Vora Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 107.5 Assigned Window Magic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Window Magic India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Window Magic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 