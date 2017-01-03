(Repeating to add more Ratings.)
Jan 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 30, December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017..
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed
Capital Record Centre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Capital Business Systems Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 120 Assigned
Capital Business Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Astron Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Assigned
GP Petroleums Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed
* Including sublimit Buyers credit of Rs.750 Million
GP Petroleums Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed
# Including sublimit Buyers credit of Rs.700 Million
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 29.6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Avinash Transport BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
AYG Realty Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Star Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 373 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed
Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Suspended
Rinkle Impex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Suspended
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Reaffirmed
Narendra Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Petro-Chem Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
R. N. Bajaj Overseas Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.6 Reaffirmed
D. D. Enterprises (Pune) BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed
Fathima Cashew Company Foreign CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Documentary Bills
Purchase
Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Balajee Education Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 67.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
C.R. Auluck and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Constro Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.2 Assigned
D D International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Deepak & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8500 Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6520 Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 14450 Reaffirmed
Dott Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 363 Assigned
Dott Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 637 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.2.5 Billion
IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short-term loan
IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
IKF Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11276.5 Reaffirmed
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned
Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Placed on
Watch with
Positive
implications
Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 35 Placed on
Discounting Watch with
Positive
implications
Gagan Trexpo Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned
Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3750 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Re-assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Re-assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Godavari Commodities Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Assigned
Godavari Commodities Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1000 Assigned
GP Global Asphalt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+(SO) 750 Revised from
CRISIL A2+
*Fully interchangeable to Buyers credit
Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 505 Reaffirmed
Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Highway Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 245.2 Reaffirmed
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawal
IAP Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed
IAP Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Indian Surgical Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Indian Surgical Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Foreign Currency
K Bhanuprasad Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 930 Reaffirmed
Levin Electricals BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Levin Electricals Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed
M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 11 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 250 Upgraded from
Packing Credit CRISIL A3+
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Assigned
Maheshwari Technocast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Maheshwari Technocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.7 Assigned
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
Discount/Cheque CRISIL D
Purchase
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Modern Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 65 Assigned
Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt BG CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramiya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6100 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3600 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 2400 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Replika Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Replika Press Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Replika Press Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Sachin Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Samrat Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Samrat Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Sharu Special Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22.1 Assigned
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed
Shriram Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15.69 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.16 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
SRB International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Sri Satya Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
The Phosphate Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned
The Phosphate Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Forward
The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 128 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned
* interchangeable with buyer credit to the extent of Rs 55 Million
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175.1 Assigned
TV Today Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Universal Precision Screws Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 110 Assigned
Credit & Export Suspension
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discountingRevoked
Variety Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Venkateswara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Vinbros and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Vinbros and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Yamai Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 75 Assigned
*Interchangeable to letter of credit/Foreign bill purchase or discounting
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned
Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Action Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended
Action Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended
Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 510 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Assigned
Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Amazon Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35.8 Assigned
Amazon Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Assigned
Amazon Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Artifacts India Export Packing CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Artifacts India LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Asian Society of Film and Television Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 72.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL BB+ 107.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Astron Packaging Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
Astron Packaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 520 Assigned
Astron Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned
Astron Packaging Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting*
Atria Power Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned
Avinash Transport CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Avinash Transport Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Avinash Transport Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Avinash Transport Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
AYG Realty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Badve Autocomps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 377.5 Assigned
Badve Autocomps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2542.5 Assigned
Badve Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Badve Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1140 Assigned
Balajee Education Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned
Balajee Education Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB 217.7 Assigned
Property
Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Balaji Industries - Chhindwara CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
Balaji Industries - Chhindwara LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagabati Store CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products TL CRISIL BB 4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products CC CRISIL BB 66 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bhikharam Chandmal Bhujiawala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Bhikharam Chandmal Bhujiawala Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 93 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bliss Impex TL CRISIL BB 84 Assigned
Bliss Impex CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Bliss Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B
Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 55.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
C.R. Auluck and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned
Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned
Capital Business Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned
Capital Record Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 97 Assigned
Capital Record Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Centric Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Chintapally Sai Baba Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Chitiz Dairy and Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Chitiz Dairy and Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1664.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Constro Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 220 Assigned
Constro Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Continental Automotive India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned
Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 284.5 Reaffirmed
Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 465.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D D International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
D D International Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 3300 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
D D International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 2900 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
D. D. Enterprises (Pune) CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-
Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL B+ 38.3 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.2 Reaffirmed
Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
DBR Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned
Limits
DBR Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
DBR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Deepak & Co. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Fac Suspension
Revoked
Deepak & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Dhruva Advisors LLP CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 75 Assigned
Dhruva Advisors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4150 Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 22500 Reaffirmed
DLF Ltd LOC Withdrawal 430 Withdrawal
DollFine Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A+ 1056 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL A
Borrowings
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 264 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 1150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 152 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 1400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 380 Reaffirmed
Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 144 Assigned
Credit*
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16 Assigned
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Eternity Globetex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
* Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.140 million
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
^ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.60 million
Express Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 142 Reaffirmed
Fathima Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 110 Placed on
Watch with
Positive
implications
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, pre-shipment and post shipment
credit of Rs 85 million. Also, interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs 55
Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 55.1 Placed on
Watch with
Positive
implications
Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 25.3 Placed on
Watch with
Positive
implications
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 615 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed
Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 84.7 Reaffirmed
Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 492.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gagan Trexpo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Loan Against CRISIL B- 53 Assigned
Builders Pvt Ltd Property Suspension
Revoked
Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 82 Assigned
Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Builders Pvt Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+/Positive
Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+/Positive
Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+/Positive
Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+/Positive
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganesh Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Ganesh Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Ganga Sriram Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Ganga Sriram Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 68.4 Assigned
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 46.6 Assigned
Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned
Gayatri Cotton Mills TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned
Gayatri Cotton Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Gayatri Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Geo VPL Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 97.1 Assigned
Gestamp Automotive Chennai Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 2750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
GHO Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
GHO Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A 1201.1 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 500 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GHV (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 298.9 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Re-assigned
Suspension
Revoked
GNA Axles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 400 Re-assigned
Credit Suspension
Revoked
GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 85 Re-assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL A- 810 Re-assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Godavari Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Assigned
GP Global Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
GP Global Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed
GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable to Cash Credit & Buyers credit
GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 74.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed
Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Highway Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 146.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Highway Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 717.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 91.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 1256.6Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Highway Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Withdrawal
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.1 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Assigned
Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned
Limits
Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 51 Assigned
IAP Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
IAP Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IAP Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 88.3 Reaffirmed
IKF Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
IKF Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 152.5 Reaffirmed
Indel Money Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indian Express Newspapers (Mumbai) Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 4600 Suspended
Ltd Discounting Loan
Indian Surgical Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Indira Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Indira Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned
Indira Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Indira Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Industrial Handling CC CRISIL B+ 26.7 Assigned
Industrial Handling TL CRISIL B+ 28.3 Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Infra Moves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed
Intec Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1095.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned
Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned
Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39.3 Assigned
Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 42.5 Assigned
Credit
Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL A 2300 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 3680 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned
Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JCR Cinema Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned
JMG Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
JMG Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned
JMG Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
K Bhanuprasad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
KAG Industries -Delhi LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
KAG Industries -Delhi Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 69 Assigned
Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed
Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 101 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Karthik Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Kartya Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.8 Reaffirmed
Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kinjal Construction Co. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A+ 1247.5 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Loan Against CRISIL A+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Property
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1140 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Assigned
Konark Gujarat PV Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 460 Assigned
Kotak Liquid Fund Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmf - Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Krishna Cottex CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Krishna Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishna Cottex TL CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed
Lama Bear Organic Extract Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140 Assigned
Loan Fac
Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Levin Electricals Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Fac
Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1294.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lumbini Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 200 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA 167 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1404.2 Reaffirmed
M. A. S. Subbaiah Chettiar Educational Cash TL CRISIL BB 78 Assigned
And Charitable Trust
M. A. S. Subbaiah Chettiar Educational Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 31 Assigned
And Charitable Trust Fac
M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 211.5 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 588.5 Assigned
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 136 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 224.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 392.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A 3800 Assigned
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Assigned
Maheshwari Technocast Ltd CC CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned
Maheshwari Technocast Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.8 Assigned
Malabar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Malabar Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Malabar Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned
Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 650 Assigned
Mangaldas Venichand CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Mani Jewel CC CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed
Mani Jewel Gold Loan CRISIL BB- 31 Reaffirmed
Mani Jewel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1548.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Assigned
Limits
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.2 Assigned
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Assigned
Limits
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned
Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.2 Assigned
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
MEC Engineers (India) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Meher Seeds Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
Meher Seeds Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended
Loan Fac
Modern Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Modern Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 395 Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2.7 Reaffirmed
Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Assigned
Mughal Foundation Mall LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 259.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4690.5 Reaffirmed
Narendra Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
National Plastics - Amritsar CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
National Plastics - Amritsar TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd Rating
Nirmanghar Traders Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Nirmanghar Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
North Eastern Electric Power NCD CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 882.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Opus Industries Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B- 270 Assigned
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1620 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 30.0 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.3 Assigned
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Credit
Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Para Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 192 Assigned
Para Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 8 Assigned
Paswara Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Petro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Petro-Chem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Petro-Chem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Suspended
Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 193.5 Suspended
Prabhat Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Prabhat Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Prabhat Industries TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 284.4 Withdrawal
Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 315.6 Reaffirmed
Prestogem Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Prestogem Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Progress Traders CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Progress Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
R. N. Bajaj Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Ramiya Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Redren Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Refratherm International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.6 Assigned
Refratherm International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140.4 Assigned
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3057.5 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB 64 Assigned
Commercial Suspension
Borrowings Revoked
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 1800 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 1783.5 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Replika Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 495 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Replika Press Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A- 53.3 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Replika Press Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 211.7 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 177.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Rinkle Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sachin Steels CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 128 Assigned
Credit
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Credit
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Assigned
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 140 Assigned
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 42 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 260 Assigned
Discounting
Samrat Forgings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Samrat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 163 Reaffirmed
Samrat Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Samrat Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed
Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC *^# CRISIL BBB- 420 Suspended
* Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million
^ Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million
# Includes sub-
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sankar Cotton Traders- Guntur CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed
Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 270 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Seeta Shree Logistics and Innovation LT Loan CRISIL BB 95.9 Assigned
Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 880 Reaffirmed
Fac
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 387 Reaffirmed
Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 83 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shah Marketing Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Sharu Special Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Shivin CA Store TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 580 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 520 Assigned
Fac Suspension
Revoked
Shree Radhey Govinda Jewellers Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Shree Sita Edibles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Shree Sita Edibles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78.5 Assigned
Shree Sita Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Shree Sita Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127 Assigned
Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 52.9 Reaffirmed
Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 7.9 Reaffirmed
Shri Shivaji Maratha Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD - Series I CRISIL D 217 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+(SO)
Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB(SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61.9 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 193.68 Reaffirmed
'@Long term bank facilities of Rs 12.43 billion transferred from Shriram Equipment
Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon
amalgamation of the former with latter
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 1317 Assigned
Issue# AA+
#Transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport
Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed
AA+
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL 152800 Reaffirmed
AA+
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 15000 Reaffirmed
Issue (Tier-II AA+
Bonds)
Sita Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
SP Accure Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
SP Accure Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned
SRB International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Limits
SRB International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sri Rajendra Rishabh Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Sri Satya Sai Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Satya Sai Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Star Export Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Star Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Discounting
Star Export Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned
Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned
Suma Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Suma Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.9 Reaffirmed
Superlite AAC Blocks Industry CC CRISIL B 59 Assigned
Superlite AAC Blocks Industry LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Suraj Industries - Mantha CC CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Suresh Gopinath Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed
Surya Technofab LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Surya Technofab LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surya Technofab LLP TL CRISIL BB- 62 Reaffirmed
Swastid Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned
Swastid Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 410 Assigned
T R Sawhney Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned
Fac
T R Sawhney Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned
T R Sawhney Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned
Fac
Tara investments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 7 Assigned
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd FD FAA-/Negative - Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications
The Phosphate Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.5 Assigned
The Phosphate Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned
The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 5564.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 64.9 Assigned
Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL C 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL C 100 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
B-
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL C 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 370.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 210 Reaffirmed
U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned
U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned
Limits
Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+
Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 106.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+
Unique Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Unique Chains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Unique Trees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Unique Trees Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Unique Trees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Unique Trees Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 66 Assigned
United Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
United Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Universal Precision Screws Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Unnati Writing Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Unnati Writing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Utkal Galvanizers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Suspended
V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdTL CRISIL D 28.2 Assigned
V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdLOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned
V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdBG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdCC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Variety Polyesters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Assigned
Loan Fac
Variety Polyesters Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Varun Beverages Ltd NCDs - 2000 Withdrawal
Varun Beverages Ltd NCDs - 3000 Withdrawal
Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 5004.2 Withdrawal
A/Positive
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL 1622 Withdrawal
A/Positive
Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3085 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A/Positive
Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4456 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A/Positive
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 41.6 Withdrawal
Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 750 Withdrawal
Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Vee Dee Enterprises CC* CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
*includes sub limit of Rs.3.0 million for packing credit and Rs.3.0 million for post-shipment
credit
Vee Dee Enterprises TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
Veekay Diamants CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned
Veekay Diamants LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Venkateswara Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Venkateswara Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Vikas Educational Society Cash TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Vikas Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinbros and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinbros and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 660 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended
Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Suspended
Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Suspended
Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate
of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial
Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of
Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over
Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture
PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional
PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass
Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured
Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short
Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable
Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)