COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AFPL Global Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Capital Record Centre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Capital Business Systems Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Capital Business Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Arihant Capital Markets Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Astron Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 180 Assigned GP Petroleums Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed * Including sublimit Buyers credit of Rs.750 Million GP Petroleums Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit Buyers credit of Rs.700 Million AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit AFPL Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AFPL Global Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 29.6 Reaffirmed Credit Avinash Transport BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked AYG Realty Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Star Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 373 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Lavino Kapur Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 62 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Suspended Rinkle Impex Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Foreign Currency Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Suspended Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 540 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Narendra Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Petro-Chem Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended R. N. Bajaj Overseas Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Redren Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.6 Reaffirmed D. D. Enterprises (Pune) BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Fathima Cashew Company Foreign CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Balajee Education Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 67.3 Assigned Loan Fac Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd C.R. Auluck and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Constro Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.2 Assigned D D International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Deepak & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8500 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6520 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 14450 Reaffirmed Dott Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 363 Assigned Dott Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 637 Assigned Loan Fac Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2.5 Billion IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed IKF Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 11276.5 Reaffirmed Electronics Corporation of India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2500 Assigned Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Placed on Watch with Positive implications Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 35 Placed on Discounting Watch with Positive implications Gagan Trexpo Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 35 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3750 Assigned Suspension Revoked GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Re-assigned Suspension Revoked GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Re-assigned Suspension Revoked Godavari Commodities Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Godavari Commodities Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1000 Assigned GP Global Asphalt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+(SO) 750 Revised from CRISIL A2+ *Fully interchangeable to Buyers credit Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 505 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 245.2 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Withdrawal IAP Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed IAP Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Surgical Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Indian Surgical Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Inyati Footwears Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Foreign Currency K Bhanuprasad Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 930 Reaffirmed Levin Electricals BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Levin Electricals Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Credit Suspension Revoked Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 250 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Maheshwari Technocast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Maheshwari Technocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.7 Assigned Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from Discount/Cheque CRISIL D Purchase Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Modern Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 145 Assigned Suspension Revoked Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 65 Assigned Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt BG CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramiya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6100 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3600 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 2400 Assigned Suspension Revoked Replika Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Replika Press Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Suspension Revoked Replika Press Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sachin Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Samrat Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 134 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Suspension Revoked Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Suspension Revoked Sharu Special Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 22.1 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Shriram Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15.69 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.16 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed SRB International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed The Phosphate Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned The Phosphate Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Forward The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 128 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned * interchangeable with buyer credit to the extent of Rs 55 Million Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175.1 Assigned TV Today Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Universal Precision Screws Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 110 Assigned Credit & Export Suspension Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discountingRevoked Variety Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Venkateswara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Vinbros and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Vinbros and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Yamai Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A2 75 Assigned *Interchangeable to letter of credit/Foreign bill purchase or discounting MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Aagam Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Action Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended Action Udhyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Advance Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 510 Assigned Loan Fac Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Assigned Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Amazon Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35.8 Assigned Amazon Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Assigned Amazon Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Suspension Revoked Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Suspension Revoked Arihant Capital Markets Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Artifacts India Export Packing CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Credit Suspension Revoked Artifacts India LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Suspension Revoked Asian Society of Film and Television Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 72.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL BB+ 107.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Astron Packaging Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Astron Packaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 520 Assigned Astron Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned Astron Packaging Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting* Atria Power Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned Avinash Transport CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Suspension Revoked Avinash Transport Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Suspension Revoked Avinash Transport Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked Avinash Transport Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked AYG Realty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Badve Autocomps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 377.5 Assigned Badve Autocomps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2542.5 Assigned Badve Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Badve Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1140 Assigned Balajee Education Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned Balajee Education Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB 217.7 Assigned Property Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Balaji Industries - Chhindwara CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Balaji Industries - Chhindwara LT Loan CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Credit Banwari Aromas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagabati Store CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products TL CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwanti Rubber And Allied Products CC CRISIL BB 66 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhikharam Chandmal Bhujiawala Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Bhikharam Chandmal Bhujiawala Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 93 Assigned Loan Fac Bliss Impex TL CRISIL BB 84 Assigned Bliss Impex CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Bliss Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B Buddha India Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 55.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B C.R. Auluck and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Cadchem Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Capital Business Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Capital Record Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 97 Assigned Capital Record Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Centric Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Chintapally Sai Baba Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Chitiz Dairy and Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Chitiz Dairy and Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1664.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Constro Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 220 Assigned Constro Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Continental Automotive India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.8 Assigned Loan Fac Coronet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Cosmic Consumer Goods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 284.5 Reaffirmed Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 465.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D D International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- D D International Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB 3300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- D D International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 2900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- D. D. Enterprises (Pune) CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Dadu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Damodar Texo Fab CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked Damodar Texo Fab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Damodar Texo Fab TL CRISIL B+ 38.3 Assigned Suspension Revoked Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.2 Reaffirmed Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed DBR Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Limits DBR Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned DBR Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Deepak & Co. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Fac Suspension Revoked Deepak & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Dhruva Advisors LLP CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Dhruva Advisors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Loan Fac DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4150 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 22500 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC Withdrawal 430 Withdrawal DollFine Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A+ 1056 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A Borrowings Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 264 Upgraded from CRISIL A Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 1150 Upgraded from CRISIL A Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalyst Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 152 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL A Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 380 Reaffirmed Eaststar Manufacturing Syndicate CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 144 Assigned Credit* Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16 Assigned Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Eternity Globetex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended * Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.140 million Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended ^ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.60 million Express Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 142 Reaffirmed Fathima Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 110 Placed on Watch with Positive implications *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, pre-shipment and post shipment credit of Rs 85 million. Also, interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs 55 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 55.1 Placed on Watch with Positive implications Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 25.3 Placed on Watch with Positive implications Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 615 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 84.7 Reaffirmed Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 492.5 Reaffirmed Fac Gagan Trexpo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Loan Against CRISIL B- 53 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Property Suspension Revoked Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 82 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+/Positive Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+/Positive Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 9.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+/Positive Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+/Positive Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Gandiv Builder & Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Ganesh Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Ganga Sriram Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Ganga Sriram Hitech Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 68.4 Assigned Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 46.6 Assigned Gautam Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned Gayatri Cotton Mills TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Gayatri Cotton Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Gayatri Cotton Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Genret Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Geo VPL Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned George Maijo Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 97.1 Assigned Gestamp Automotive Chennai Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB GHO Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned GHO Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned GHV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 750 Assigned Suspension Revoked GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A 1201.1 Assigned Suspension Revoked GHV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 500 Assigned Suspension Revoked GHV (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 298.9 Assigned Suspension Revoked GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Re-assigned Suspension Revoked GNA Axles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 400 Re-assigned Credit Suspension Revoked GNA Axles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 85 Re-assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL A- 810 Re-assigned Suspension Revoked Godavari Commodities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Assigned GP Global Asphalt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed GP Global Asphalt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 100 Reaffirmed GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable to Cash Credit & Buyers credit GP Global Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 74.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GP Petroleums Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Harisun Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Suspension Revoked Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Highway Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A 146.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Highway Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 717.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 91.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 1256.6Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Highway Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Withdrawal Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 51.1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Assigned Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned Limits Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 51 Assigned IAP Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed IAP Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IAP Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 88.3 Reaffirmed IKF Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned IKF Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 152.5 Reaffirmed Indel Money Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 147.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Express Newspapers (Mumbai) Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL A+ 4600 Suspended Ltd Discounting Loan Indian Surgical Equipment Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Indira Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Indira Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Indira Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Indira Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Industrial Handling CC CRISIL B+ 26.7 Assigned Industrial Handling TL CRISIL B+ 28.3 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infra Moves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Interlink Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Inyati Footwears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Inyati Footwears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1095.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Assigned Loan Fac Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39.3 Assigned Jagmini Micro Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 42.5 Assigned Credit Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jai Hanuman Cotton Ginning Mills Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL A 2300 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 3680 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jayapriya Chit Funds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JCR Cinema Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned JMG Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned JMG Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned JMG Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac K Bhanuprasad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac KAG Industries -Delhi LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned KAG Industries -Delhi Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 69 Assigned Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Suspension Revoked Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 101 Assigned Suspension Revoked Karthik Travels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kartya Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Overdraft Fac Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 152.8 Reaffirmed Kinjal Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kinjal Construction Co. Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A+ 1247.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Loan Against CRISIL A+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Property Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Overdraft Fac Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Assigned Konark Gujarat PV Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 460 Assigned Kotak Liquid Fund Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmf - Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Krishna Cottex CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Cottex TL CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Lama Bear Organic Extract Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Levin Electricals Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1294.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lumbini Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Suspension Revoked Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA 167 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1404.2 Reaffirmed M. A. S. Subbaiah Chettiar Educational Cash TL CRISIL BB 78 Assigned And Charitable Trust M. A. S. Subbaiah Chettiar Educational Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 31 Assigned And Charitable Trust Fac M/s. Chaitya Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 211.5 Assigned Suspension Revoked M/s. Chaitya Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 588.5 Assigned Credit Suspension Revoked Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Suspension Revoked Madhav Biscuits Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 136 Assigned Suspension Revoked Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 224.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 392.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd TL CRISIL A 3800 Assigned Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd CC CRISIL A 40 Assigned Maheshwari Technocast Ltd CC CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned Maheshwari Technocast Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.8 Assigned Malabar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Malabar Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Malabar Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Assigned Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 650 Assigned Mangaldas Venichand CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked Mani Jewel CC CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Mani Jewel Gold Loan CRISIL BB- 31 Reaffirmed Mani Jewel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1548.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Assigned Limits Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.2 Assigned Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Assigned Limits Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Assigned Matrix Roller Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35.2 Assigned Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D MEC Engineers (India) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Meher Seeds Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Meher Seeds Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended Loan Fac Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 550 Suspended Loan Fac Modern Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked Modern Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 395 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 2.7 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Assigned Mughal Foundation Mall LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 259.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4690.5 Reaffirmed Narendra Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended National Plastics - Amritsar CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned National Plastics - Amritsar TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Rating Nirmanghar Traders Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned Nirmanghar Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac North Eastern Electric Power NCD CRISIL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 882.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Opus Industries Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B- 270 Assigned Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1620 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 30.0 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 18.3 Assigned Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Credit Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Para Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 192 Assigned Para Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Paswara Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Suspension Revoked Petro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Petro-Chem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Petro-Chem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Suspended Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac Polyplastics Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 193.5 Suspended Prabhat Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Suspension Revoked Prabhat Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Prabhat Industries TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Suspension Revoked Prakash Engineers and Infraprojects Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Ltd Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 284.4 Withdrawal Pratibha Krushi Prakriya Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 315.6 Reaffirmed Prestogem Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Prestogem Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Prime Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Progress Traders CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Progress Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed R. N. Bajaj Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Ramiya Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ratnaa Shree Anandhaas Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Redren Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Redren Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Redren Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Refratherm International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 109.6 Assigned Refratherm International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140.4 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3057.5 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB 64 Assigned Commercial Suspension Borrowings Revoked Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 1800 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned Suspension Revoked Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 1783.5 Assigned Suspension Revoked Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Replika Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned Loan Fac Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 495 Assigned Suspension Revoked Replika Press Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A- 53.3 Assigned Suspension Revoked Replika Press Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 211.7 Assigned Suspension Revoked Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 177.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Riddhi Siddhi Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rinkle Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Loan Fac Sachin Steels CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 128 Assigned Credit Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Credit Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 140 Assigned Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 42 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 260 Assigned Discounting Samrat Forgings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 163 Reaffirmed Samrat Forgings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrat Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC *^# CRISIL BBB- 420 Suspended * Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million ^ Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million # Includes sub- Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Loan Fac Sankar Cotton Traders- Guntur CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Suspension Revoked Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Suspension Revoked Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Saravana Selvarathnam Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 270 Withdrawal Loan Fac Seeta Shree Logistics and Innovation LT Loan CRISIL BB 95.9 Assigned Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust CC CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 880 Reaffirmed Fac Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 387 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 83 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Marketing Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Sharu Special Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shivin CA Store TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned Suspension Revoked Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 580 Assigned Suspension Revoked Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Suspension Revoked Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 520 Assigned Fac Suspension Revoked Shree Radhey Govinda Jewellers Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Sita Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shree Sita Edibles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Shree Sita Edibles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78.5 Assigned Shree Sita Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Shree Sita Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127 Assigned Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Suspension Revoked Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 52.9 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Exports -UDUPI Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Shri Shivaji Maratha Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD - Series I CRISIL D 217 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+(SO) Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61.9 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 193.68 Reaffirmed '@Long term bank facilities of Rs 12.43 billion transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 1317 Assigned Issue# AA+ #Transferred from Shriram Equipment Finance Company Limited to Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited upon amalgamation of the former with latter Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed AA+ Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL 152800 Reaffirmed AA+ Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 15000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II AA+ Bonds) Sita Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Withdrawal Loan Fac SP Accure Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned SP Accure Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned SRB International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Limits SRB International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Rajendra Rishabh Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Sri Satya Sai Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Satya Sai Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Star Export Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 20 Assigned Star Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Assigned Discounting Star Export Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Sudisa Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Suma Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Suma Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.9 Reaffirmed Superlite AAC Blocks Industry CC CRISIL B 59 Assigned Superlite AAC Blocks Industry LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Suraj Industries - Mantha CC CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Suresh Gopinath Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Sarees Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Surya Technofab LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Surya Technofab LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Technofab LLP TL CRISIL BB- 62 Reaffirmed Swastid Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Swastid Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 410 Assigned T R Sawhney Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Fac T R Sawhney Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned T R Sawhney Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned Fac Tara investments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 7 Assigned The Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd FD FAA-/Negative - Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications The Phosphate Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25.5 Assigned The Phosphate Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 5564.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 64.9 Assigned Tiger Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL C 100 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL B- Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL C 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 370.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 210 Reaffirmed U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned U. D. Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Limits Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 106.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Unique Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unique Chains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Unique Trees Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Unique Trees Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 16 Assigned Unique Trees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2 Assigned Unique Trees Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 66 Assigned United Distributors CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned United Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Universal Precision Screws Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Unnati Writing Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Unnati Writing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Utkal Galvanizers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Uttranchal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Suspended V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdTL CRISIL D 28.2 Assigned V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdLOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdBG CRISIL D 10 Assigned V. H. S. Mechatronics Services ( P ) LtdCC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Variety Polyesters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Assigned Loan Fac Variety Polyesters Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd NCDs - 2000 Withdrawal Varun Beverages Ltd NCDs - 3000 Withdrawal Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 5004.2 Withdrawal A/Positive Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL 1622 Withdrawal A/Positive Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3085 Upgraded from CRISIL A/Positive Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4456 Upgraded from CRISIL A/Positive Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 41.6 Withdrawal Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 750 Withdrawal Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Vee Dee Enterprises CC* CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned *includes sub limit of Rs.3.0 million for packing credit and Rs.3.0 million for post-shipment credit Vee Dee Enterprises TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Veekay Diamants CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Veekay Diamants LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Venkateswara Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Venus Footstep Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Vikas Educational Society Cash TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vikas Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Vinbros and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Vinbros and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 660 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Suspended Vishwanath Paper and Boards Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Suspended Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Suspended Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. 