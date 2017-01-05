(Correcting amount to Crores, not Millions.)
Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2 and 3, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.CRS)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 703.46 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 3224.22 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 8.5 Assigned
Kanhaiya Lal Kalyanmal Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1.25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 10 crore for letter
of credit, Rs 10 crore for buyers' credit, Rs 10 crore for bank guarantee.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans.
Diageo India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 130 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft CRISIL A- 66.55 Reaffirmed
Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 783.77 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 34.5 Assigned
Imperial Auto Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 192 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with post shipment loans
Kanhaiya Lal Kalyanmal Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 7 Assigned
Discounting
Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3.75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.05 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.95 Assigned
Parsewar and Company CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 50 Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 32 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs 32 crore for working capital demand loan
Triton Valves Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for letter of credit, Rs 10 crore for working capital demand
loan, Rs 5 crore for purchase bill discounting, Rs 8.5 crore for sales invoice finance.
Triton Valves Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
^Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for cash credit, Rs 10 crore for working capital demand loan,
Rs 10 crore for WCL FCY, Rs 10 crore for packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 10 crore for
foreign bill purchase, Rs 15 crore for buyers' credit.
Triton Valves Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for cash credit, Rs 10 crore for working capital demand loan,
Rs 10 crore for buyers' credit, Rs 10 crore for packing credit in foreign currency.
Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10.72 Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.28 Reaffirmed
Limits
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
