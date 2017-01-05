(Correcting amount to Crores, not Millions.) Jan 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2 and 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.CRS) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gulf Petrochem FZC Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 703.46 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC LOC CRISIL A2+ 3224.22 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Imperial Auto Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 8.5 Assigned Kanhaiya Lal Kalyanmal Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1.25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 10 crore for letter of credit, Rs 10 crore for buyers' credit, Rs 10 crore for bank guarantee. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Diageo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft limit and working capital demand loans. Diageo India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 130 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC Overdraft CRISIL A- 66.55 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem FZC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 783.77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 34.5 Assigned Imperial Auto Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 192 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with post shipment loans Kanhaiya Lal Kalyanmal Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Discounting Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3.75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krisam Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.05 Assigned Loan Fac Parsewar Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.95 Assigned Parsewar and Company CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 50 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 32 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs 32 crore for working capital demand loan Triton Valves Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for letter of credit, Rs 10 crore for working capital demand loan, Rs 5 crore for purchase bill discounting, Rs 8.5 crore for sales invoice finance. Triton Valves Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for cash credit, Rs 10 crore for working capital demand loan, Rs 10 crore for WCL FCY, Rs 10 crore for packing credit in foreign currency, Rs 10 crore for foreign bill purchase, Rs 15 crore for buyers' credit. Triton Valves Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs 5 crore for cash credit, Rs 10 crore for working capital demand loan, Rs 10 crore for buyers' credit, Rs 10 crore for packing credit in foreign currency. Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 10.72 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.28 Reaffirmed Limits Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 