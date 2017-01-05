Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Notice of Withdrawal Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 14 Notice of Packing Credit Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 123.5 Reaffirmed Akshat Apartments Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 78.7 Assigned Overdraft Fac Akshat Apartments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Gopi Chand Krishan Kumar Bhatia CC CRISIL BB- 99 Assigned Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed New Amrutha Medical and Research Centre Cash TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned (Raichur) Pvt Ltd New Amrutha Medical and Research Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned (Raichur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Notice of Withdrawal Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Notice of Purchase Withdrawal Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)