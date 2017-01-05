Jan 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hindustan Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 14 Notice of
Packing Credit Withdrawal
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 123.5 Reaffirmed
Akshat Apartments Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 78.7 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Akshat Apartments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Gopi Chand Krishan Kumar Bhatia CC CRISIL BB- 99 Assigned
Hindustan Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed
New Amrutha Medical and Research Centre Cash TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
(Raichur) Pvt Ltd
New Amrutha Medical and Research Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
(Raichur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Notice of
Withdrawal
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 60 Notice of
Purchase Withdrawal
Vedika Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)