Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Exemed Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 80 Assigned Granada Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Padmavati Pipes and Fittings Inc BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Siraj International LLP LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Vadodara Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Viraj Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 297 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac A. B. Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69 Assigned Clover Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 105.7 Reaffirmed Clover Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2164 Assigned Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Exemed Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Exemed Pharmaceuticals CC@# CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned @Cash credit is interchangeable with Inland/ Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.5.00 Cr. # Cash credit is interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.5.00 Cr. Granada Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned Discounting Iris Ecopower Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1095.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lotus Clean Power Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1294.6 Reaffirmed Maple Renewable Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1788.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.154.85 Crore) Olive Ecopower Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 882.8 Assigned Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Orchid Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1640 Reaffirmed Padmavati Pipes and Fittings Inc CC CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Padmavati Pipes and Fittings Inc Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Padmavati Pipes and Fittings Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Padmavati Pipes and Fittings Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Param Tex Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Param Tex Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Loan Fac Param Tex Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Param Tex Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Siraj International LLP CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Tulip Renewable Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2060 Reaffirmed Vadodara Gas Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3645.9 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 69.6 Reaffirmed Violet Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 660 Reaffirmed Viraj Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Viraj Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 203 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.