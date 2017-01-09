Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reassigned Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed L&T Technology Services Ltd Non-FBL** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed **Non Fund Based Letter of Credit / Bank Guarantee Safari Industries India Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 19.5 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable to buyer's credit Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1550 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd BG* 1450 Withdrawal *Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable Bhavya Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bhavya Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 89 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1460 Assigned Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Credit* Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 214.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 345.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hedge Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Kunal Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed L&T Technology Services Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Fund Based Cash Credit / Packing Credit (does not include term loan) Olympia Merlin Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 348.33 Reaffirmed Safari Industries India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 21.8 Reaffirmed #Including sublimit of Rs.14 crore for working capital demand loan Safari Industries India Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL BBB 13.6 Reaffirmed Loan* *Including sublimits of Rs.13.6 crore for letter of credit and buyers credit; and Rs.1 crore for bank guarantee Safari Industries India Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan$ $Including sublimits of Rs.25 crore for letter of credit and Rs.25 crore for buyers credit Safari Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.53 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Safari Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4.57 Assigned Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1755 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Raw and CC CRISIL B 155 Assigned Boiled Rice Trading Company Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Raw and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Boiled Rice Trading Company Loan Fac Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 437.5 Assigned Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 112.5 Assigned SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Summit Metals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Summit Metals CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Summit Metals LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned UKS Fruit Mundy CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- UKS Fruit Mundy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)