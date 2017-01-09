Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reassigned
Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
L&T Technology Services Ltd Non-FBL** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
**Non Fund Based Letter of Credit / Bank Guarantee
Safari Industries India Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 19.5 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable to buyer's credit
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed
SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1550 Reaffirmed
ACC Ltd BG* 1450 Withdrawal
*Bank guarantee and letter of credit limits are interchangeable
Bhavya Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Bhavya Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 89 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1460 Assigned
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 14.4 Reaffirmed
Credit*
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
Edcons Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 214.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Gujarat Eco Textile Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 345.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Hedge Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K. R. Bakes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB 5.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Kunal Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed
L&T Technology Services Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Fund Based Cash Credit / Packing Credit (does not include term loan)
Olympia Merlin Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 348.33 Reaffirmed
Safari Industries India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 21.8 Reaffirmed
#Including sublimit of Rs.14 crore for working capital demand loan
Safari Industries India Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL BBB 13.6 Reaffirmed
Loan*
*Including sublimits of Rs.13.6 crore for letter of credit and buyers credit;
and Rs.1 crore for bank guarantee
Safari Industries India Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Loan$
$Including sublimits of Rs.25 crore for letter of credit and Rs.25 crore for buyers credit
Safari Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.53 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Safari Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 4.57 Assigned
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1755 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Raw and CC CRISIL B 155 Assigned
Boiled Rice Trading Company
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Raw and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Boiled Rice Trading Company Loan Fac
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 437.5 Assigned
Sri Saravana Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 112.5 Assigned
SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Summit Metals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Summit Metals CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Summit Metals LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
UKS Fruit Mundy CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
UKS Fruit Mundy Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
