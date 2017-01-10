Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Amar Organics LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Amar Organics LOC Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bajaj Processors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 205 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed Credit Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2840 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2900 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2700 Reaffirmed Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Amar Organics CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Amar Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Processors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Processors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.4 Reaffirmed Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 792 Assigned Credit Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 600 Assigned Loan Fac Falcon Marine Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 88 Assigned Credit Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 5385 Reaffirmed Home Credit India Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2615 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil IndustriesCC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil IndustriesCash TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Jay Dwarkadhish Ginning & Oil IndustriesProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Cotton - Jamnagar TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah acking Credit CRISIL BB+ 271 Reaffirmed Popatlal Nathalal Shah Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 599 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Rama Sea Foods CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Sai Rama Sea Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned Sanvita Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 601.5 Reaffirmed Sanvita Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sanvita Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 388.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 846.4 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 269.3 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 540 Reaffirmed * INR equivalent of USD 12 million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 84.4 Reaffirmed # INR equivalent of USD 1.875 million Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 149.9 Reaffirmed ^ INR equivalent of USD 3.332 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 1960.8 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 238.8 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 690.9 Reaffirmed * INR equivalent of USD 14.1 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 514.5 Reaffirmed # INR equivalent of USD 10.5 million Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL^ CRISIL A- 245 Reaffirmed ^ INR equivalent of USD 5.0 million Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.