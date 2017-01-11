Jan 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 16.2 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned KSD Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned MT Educare Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed MT Educare Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed MT Educare Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 150 Assigned Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Real Constructions Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 280 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 221.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Sitson India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 78.1 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed T V Subbaiah BG CRISIL A4 58 Assigned Tibrewala Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 230 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd BG CRISIL A3 280 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 67 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1181.8 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 430 Reaffirmed Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Dreamciti Realty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Hankhul Packwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77 Assigned Hankhul Packwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Hankhul Packwell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Jaipur Golden Transport Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ K.P.I. Global Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned KSD Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.5 Reaffirmed Maksi Agro Cool Chains Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Mothers Pet Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Oxigen Services India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Fac Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Drop Line CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Overdraft Fac Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Ltd Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 78.3 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2330.6 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL A+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt LtdTL CRISIL A+ 399.5 Reaffirmed Real Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanskriti Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Sanskriti Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sitson India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 72.5 Assigned Sitson India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 97.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 770 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 351.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T V Subbaiah CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Tibrewala Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Tibrewala Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned Veljan Hydrair Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Veljan Hydrair Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 47.3 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 112.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)