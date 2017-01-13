Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpna Visual Packaging Aids Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 16.2 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with Buyers Credit Cotton Works BG CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reassigned Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Good Luck Capital Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Good Luck Capital Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 100 Assigned IMP Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed IMP Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kaka Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Kaka Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Purchase Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reassigned Pradeep Metals Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 225 Reaffirmed Purchase Pradeep Metals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 225 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Priti Sales Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from Forward@ CRISIL A2 @earlier rated as Derivative facility Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ## - Interchangeable with buyers credit to the extent of Rs 40 crore Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 19.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Universal Precision Screws Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 195 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Universal Precision Screws Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Forward Universal Precision Screws LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Vedang Cellular Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vedang Radio Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpna Visual Packaging Aids TL CRISIL B 41 Assigned Alpna Visual Packaging Aids Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned Limits Amalorpavam Educational Welfare Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 145.9 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 94.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bristol Tourist Complex TL CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL B C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1181.8 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed California Agri Nuts Corp. CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with WCDL/export finance facilities Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Cotton Works CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Cotton Works TL CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Craft Int-Decor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Good Luck Capital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A-(SO) 222.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulf Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 2107.3 Reaffirmed IMP Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Kaka Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB- Kaka Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 21 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Nandyal Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Assigned Rating Nellore Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Assigned Rating Nijaguna Land Developers and Builders CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 25 Withdrawal Loan Fac Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Palsana Enviro Protection Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Patson Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Patson Global Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 96 Reaffirmed Patson Global Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 14 Reaffirmed Patson Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Patson Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 46 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradeep Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 166 Reaffirmed Prayas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Premier Cryogenics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Premier Cryogenics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Priti Sales Corporation Corporate Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rating Proddatur Municipal corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Assigned Rating R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 771.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 172.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A- 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ** - Includes sub-limits of Rs.30.83 crore for working capital term loan, Rs.25 crore for purchase bill discounting, Rs.30 crore for foreign bill discounting, Rs.15 crore for letter for credit-backed bill discounting, Rs 40 crore for letter of credit and Rs 40 crore for buyer's credit. Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ RSG Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Assigned Sara Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 320 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sara Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- SMS Shivnath Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Synergy Green Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 250.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thakardhani Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Thakardhani Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tirupati Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Assigned Rating Universal Precision Screws TL CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed Universal Precision Screws Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedang Cellular Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 62 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vedang Cellular Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Vedang Radio Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vedang Radio Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Vikas Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.