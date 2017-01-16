Jan 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpa Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Alpa Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 690 Reaffirmed Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 410 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Boon Education, Environment & Rural BG CRISIL A4+ 52 Assigned Development Society Boon Education, Environment & Rural Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Development Society Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1117 # Centum Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 # Deepmala Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Goldstar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gondwana Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 H. P. Madhukar BG CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed H. P. Madhukar Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Lineage Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Lineage Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division) LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Bank guarantee R.K. Electric Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tej Hi-Tech Composite WC Limit*CRISIL A4 69 Reaffirmed * Comprising of packing credit, post-shipment credit, and foreign bill of purchase Tej Hi-Tech Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Credit Threads India Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpa Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Blue-Fin Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Boon Education, Environment & Rural TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Development Society Boon Education, Environment & Rural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned Development Society Loan Fac Centum Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 340 # Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 # Centum Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 # Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 343 # Deepmala Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Deepmala Fisheries TL CRISIL BB- 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 150 Assigned FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Limit is fully interchangeable with packing credit facility and bill discounting. There is sublimit of Rs 15 crore of letter of credit and Rs 1.5 crore of bank guarantee. FSD Building Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Goldstar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Goldstar Polymers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Goldstar Polymers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B- H. P. Madhukar Overdraft CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed H. P. Madhukar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Overdraft Fac Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Lineage Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Lineage Power Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 50 Reaffirmed Lineage Power Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 50 Withdrawal Madhav Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division) CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs.20crores Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC** CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed **Short-Term Loan sub limit of up to Rs.2.4crores Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL A 98 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 44.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL A 181.9 Reaffirmed Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Omega Premises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 81 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Omega Premises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 165 Reaffirmed Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 205.5 Assigned Loan Fac Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 46 Assigned Pitambar Solvex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 250 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.8.0 crore of Packing Credit Pitambar Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Assigned R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Fac Rasik Vatika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Selvam Broilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Selvam Broilers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Shobha Ram Sharma Contractor CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB- Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Reaffirmed Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 32.8 Reaffirmed Sona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting Threads India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 52.7 Reaffirmed Threads India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 72.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)