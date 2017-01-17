Jan 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ASP Sealing Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Baba Baidhnath Agro Cold Storage Pvt LtdOverdraft CRISIL A4 2.9 Assigned Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Depot Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Depot Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4 32.5 Reassigned Deutsche Bank A. G. CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 89.1 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 108 Reaffirmed Credit Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 97.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DMR Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2030 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1071 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Assigned Foreign Currency Nandan Steels and Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 28.5 Reaffirmed ^Including sublimit of Rs 2.85 crore for buyer's credit Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Sanghvi International Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Selvarani Impex ST Loan CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Assigned Aan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Aan Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 154.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ashtech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed *Including sublimit of Rs 5 crore for working capital term loan (WCTL) Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed TL$ $ Including sublimit of Rs 9 crore for WCTL Ashtech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 436.6 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned #Including sublimits of Rs 4 crore for working capital demand loan, Rs 5 crore for pre-shipment financing, and Rs 5 crore for post-shipment financing Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 52.5 Assigned Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.9 Assigned Loan Fac ASP Sealing Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ASP Sealing Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 118.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB ASP Sealing Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Baba Baidhnath Agro Cold Storage Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 35.4 Assigned Baba Baidhnath Agro Cold Storage Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Baidhnath Agro Cold Storage Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 28.8 Assigned Bhaskar Urade and Brothers CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Depot Cadchem Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Cadchem Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Delhi Heart Institute and CC CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Multispeciality Hospital Delhi Heart Institute and Cash TL CRISIL BB- 177 Reaffirmed Multispeciality Hospital Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Credit DMR Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Golden Vats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 8234 Reaffirmed * Limits can be used interchangeably with Export Packing Credit/Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency, Export bills, Working Capital Demand Loan, Trade credit for imports, Bank Guarantee, Vendor finance, Customer Finance, FCNR. Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit** ** Can be used interchangeably with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) or export bills. HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 564 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 231.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 117.2 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1614 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac*^ CRISIL AA- 6100 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs 215 crore ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limit of Rs 100 crore Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed @One way interchangeability to fund-based limits to the extent of Rs 60 crore Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1394 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36130 Reaffirmed Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Midday Infomedia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Discounting Model Echoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Loan Fac Nandan Steels and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 93 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Steels and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 850 Assigned Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Assigned Discounting Loan Oxygen Business Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Ridhi Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Ridhi Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Ridhi Auto Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed *Including sublimit of Rs 5 crore for export packing credit (EPC)/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/export bill discounting (EBD)/export bill purchase Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed #Including sublimit of Rs 14 crore for PCFC/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting/buyer's credit Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed @Including sublimit of Rs 15 crore for cash credit/working capital demand loan/ PCFC/ EBD/ buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 811.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd WC Fac$ CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed $Including sublimit of Rs 12 crore for export facility for purchase/negotiation of documents against payment or acceptance/pre-shipment loan against exports/import documentary credit/ buyer's credit/working capital demand loan/vendor finance; sublimit overdraft of Rs 5 crore Sanghvi International CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Selvarani Impex CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shri Saiprasad Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Sridevi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Sri Sridevi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL BB- 63 Upgraded from CRISIL B Super Craft Foundry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 102.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Super Craft Foundry WC TL CRISIL BB- 10.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 4.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 6.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.