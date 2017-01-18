Jan 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 570 Reaffirmed Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 100 Reassigned Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7915 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1635 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2460 Assigned Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Assigned under LOC Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 650 Assigned Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Radnik Exports. Export Packing CRISIL A2 890 Reaffirmed Credit S K International Stones Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9 Reassigned Discounting S K International Stones Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Credit Sanman Trade Impex Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to Rs.10cr Sanman Trade Impex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 740 Reaffirmed T.P.S. Sekar BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Veritas India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1137.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Altimetrik India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Aspen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aspen International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Hatcheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 2420 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 610 Reaffirmed Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Galaxy Square Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 3010 Assigned Galaxy Square Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 2720 Withdrawal Discounting Loan Golden Shelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 15.5 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd TL CRISIL A 4.5 Reaffirmed K.R. Padmanabhan and Sons CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed K.R. Padmanabhan and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3000 Continues on Rating Watch with Positive Implications KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 6000 Continues on Rating Watch with Positive Implications Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Assigned Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 315 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Musale Construction CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Nandi Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Niyamit NIAE Educational Society LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed NIAE Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed P. Sri Ramulu CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Qubix Business Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A- 3080 Withdrawal Discounting Loan Qubix Business Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 4070 Assigned Radnik Exports. TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Radnik Exports. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S K International Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed S K International Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanman Trade Impex Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Sanman Trade Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanman Trade Impex Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with WCDL up to Rs.10cr Sri Veereshwara Agro Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sumathi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Sumathi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 39.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumathi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 106 Reaffirmed T.P.S. Sekar CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D T.P.S. Sekar LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL D V.P.K. Agro Food Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Loan Fac V.P.K. Agro Food Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned V.P.K. Agro Food Product Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 117 Assigned Veritas India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 12 crore and letter of credit to the extent of Rs 20 crore. Veritas India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veritas India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 