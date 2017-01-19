Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyer's credit/letter of undertaking for buyer's credit Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ##Domestic LC backed bills discounting Amrit Agro Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Anupam Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 1900 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 540 Assigned Credit Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 340 Assigned Discounting Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 540 Assigned Credit Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 340 Assigned Discounting Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce LOC CRISIL A4+ 1400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Electronic Applyances Overdraft CRISIL A4 25 Assigned G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Gurnam Singh and Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Gurnam Singh and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyer's credit Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyer's credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 3370 J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 3370 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14370 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Nandu Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 33 Assigned P. B. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reassigne Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reassigned SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 575 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Print Arts TL CRISIL BBB 143.3 Assigned Ajanta Print Arts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 36.7 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Print Arts CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Ajanta Print Arts Overdraft CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit/packing credit foreign currency, and post-shipment credit. Amrit Agro CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Amrit Agro LT Loan CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 41.8 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL B- 1080 Assigned Anupam Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 478.2 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A- 90 Assigned Asvini Fisheries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A- 90 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 16.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd TL^ CRISIL A 5153.8 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Rs.30 Crore of subordinated term loan Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Compagnie Indo-Francaise De Commerce Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd D-Vois Communications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Electronic Applyances Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2350 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Reaffirmed Eximpipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Eximpipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Gurnam Singh and Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Hav Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Hav Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Hav Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Hav Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Hav Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Hav Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd CC*^ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting ^Fully interchangeable with no Hero Steels Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Steels Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Hero Steels Ltd CC*^ CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities Hero Steels Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with non-fund based facilities J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1705 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Assigned Loan Fac J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1705 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Assigned Loan Fac K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 127130 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 45360 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 19570 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 127130 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 45360 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 146 Reaffirmed Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Mithra Auto Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned Loan Fac Nandu Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 64.4 Assigned Nandu Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Pasa Associates Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pasa Resources Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pasa Resources Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prabhu Steels CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Prabhu Steels Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 375 Assigned Prakasam Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rajesh Spices CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rajesh Spices CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * includes sub-limit of Rs.12 crore each of cash credit and buyer's credit facility Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.7 Assigned Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 48.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 48.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sugam Vanijya Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 4480 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4797 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 853 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- The Jorehaut Tea Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ukay Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175.5 Assigned Vitson Steel Corp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Assigned Vitson Steel Corp Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Vitson Steel Corp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Assigned Vitson Steel Corp Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.