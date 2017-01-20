Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AAR CEE Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Anil Buildcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 280 Assigned Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL##/@@ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit, @@ Includes Rs.75 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Hi - Tech Engineers - Mumbai (West Zone)BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Himcon Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80.5 Assigned Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 428.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit Linde India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed Prime Leathers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Richi Travels BG CRISIL A4 13.8 Reaffirmed SCL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Udyog Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Skajen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Vinay Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Overdraft CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Instalments Ltd FD FB 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakarshit Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Aakarshit Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned AAR CEE Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Limits Anil Buildcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5150 Reaffirmed Axon Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Bajaj Kagaj Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Bajaj Kagaj Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac#/@ CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans. @ Includes Rs.100 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 162.8 Assigned Loan Fac Hi - Tech Engineers - Mumbai (West Zone)CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Himcon Engineers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Assigned Fac Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Kushalava Spinners & Ginners Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Assigned Limits Kushalava Spinners & Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28.5 Assigned Kushalava Spinners & Ginners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loans Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based and non-fund-based bank facilities. Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Maa Polypacks Industries (Ind) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Maa Polypacks Industries (Ind) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 193.5 Assigned Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 114 Assigned Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Overdraft Fac Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Limits Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Paras Foods CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Paras Foods TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ PCI Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 464 Reaffirmed Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 385.5 Reaffirmed Prerana Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 50 Reassig from CRISIL B+ Prerana Hospital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A-(SO) 385 Reassig from CRISIL B+ Prerana Hospital Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A-(SO) 25 Reassig from CRISIL B+ Prime Leathers CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Richi Travels CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sangram Cane Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 270 Assigned Loan Fac Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.6 Assigned SCL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shah Motilal Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 76.7 Reaffirmed Shah Motilal Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 19.8 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Udyog CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shree Sita Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shree Ventures - Nagpur CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Ventures - Nagpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Skajen Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Skajen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned Sree Bhaghyajyothi Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Sree Bhaghyajyothi Agro Foods Key CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed (kumbakonam) Ltd Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 145 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 84 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BBB- 66 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 