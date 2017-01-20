Jan 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AAR CEE Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Anil Buildcon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 280 Assigned
Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd Non-FBL##/@@ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable between bank guarantees and letters of credit,
@@ Includes Rs.75 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks
Hi - Tech Engineers - Mumbai (West Zone)BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Himcon Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80.5 Assigned
Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 428.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with letter of credit
Linde India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed
M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 19 Reaffirmed
Prime Leathers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Richi Travels BG CRISIL A4 13.8 Reaffirmed
SCL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Sita Udyog Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Skajen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
Vinay Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Risk Limits
Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Overdraft CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Instalments Ltd FD FB 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aakarshit Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Aakarshit Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
AAR CEE Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Limits
Anil Buildcon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Armour Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5150 Reaffirmed
Axon Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Bajaj Kagaj Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Bajaj Kagaj Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Berger Paints India Ltd FB Fac#/@ CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable between cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit,
bill discounting, buyer's credit, and short-term loans.
@ Includes Rs.100 crore of facilities that is yet to be allocated among the banks
Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B-
Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 162.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hi - Tech Engineers - Mumbai (West Zone)CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Himcon Engineers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Assigned
Fac
Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Indian Progressive Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Kushalava Spinners & Ginners Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Assigned
Limits
Kushalava Spinners & Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28.5 Assigned
Kushalava Spinners & Ginners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short-term loans
Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with fund-based and non-fund-based bank facilities.
Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
M.K.K. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Maa Kudargarhi Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Maa Polypacks Industries (Ind) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Maa Polypacks Industries (Ind) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 193.5 Assigned
Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Manorama Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 114 Assigned
Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Limits
Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Paras Foods CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Paras Foods TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
PCI Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 464 Reaffirmed
Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed
Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyrub Extrusions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 385.5 Reaffirmed
Prerana Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 50 Reassig from
CRISIL B+
Prerana Hospital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A-(SO) 385 Reassig from
CRISIL B+
Prerana Hospital Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A-(SO) 25 Reassig from
CRISIL B+
Prime Leathers CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Richi Travels CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sangram Cane Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 270 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned
Saranya Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.6 Assigned
SCL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 76.7 Reaffirmed
Shah Motilal Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 19.8 Reaffirmed
Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Sita Udyog CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shree Sita Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Shree Ventures - Nagpur CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Ventures - Nagpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Skajen Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
Skajen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned
Sree Bhaghyajyothi Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Sree Bhaghyajyothi Agro Foods Key CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Tamilnadu State Transport Corporation CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed
(kumbakonam) Ltd
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B+ 24.7 Reaffirmed
Vinay Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Vinay Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed
Vinay Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
White Bricks Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 145 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 84 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BBB- 66 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
