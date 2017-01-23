Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Aero Engineers Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Asia Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Gautam Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 52 Assigned
Credit
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 510 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 125 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Mahak Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Saggi Electric Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Fac
SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Sunmark Ceramic Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 189903.8Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd
Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2113.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
CP)
(Reduced from Rs.5000 crore)
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30780 Reaffirmed
* Inter changeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd to the extent of
Rs 2278 crore
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26149.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 8276.7 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 332.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 37.2 Reaffirmed
Aabharan Jewellery CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Aero Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned
Aero Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Aero Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 127.1 Reaffirmed
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 730 Reaffirmed
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 538.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 756.2 Assigned
Blue Nile Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Deepa Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Deepa Agencies Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed
Employees Welfare Fund CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed
Employees Welfare Fund Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Erode Critical And Emergency Care LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Assigned
Centre Pvt Ltd
Erode Critical And Emergency Care Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Ganesha Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6 Assigned
Ganesha Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 31.3 Assigned
Ganesha Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL C 27.7 Assigned
Limits
Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL BB
Gautam Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 143 Upgraded
from CRISIL BB
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 60.3 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 27.5 Assigned
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 16.3 Assigned
Jai Shanker Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Jai Shanker Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Jaigarh Digni Rail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5290 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate credit CCR A+ - Assigned
rating
Karnataka State Muslim Federation LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed
Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB- 930 Assigned
Karkhana Ltd
Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Karkhana Ltd
Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL B+
Scheme(e-DFS)
Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Lactose India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Lactose India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Light Craft & Sound Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 73.3 Assigned
Light Craft & Sound Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Light Craft & Sound Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 12.3 Assigned
Lotus Logistics And Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Mahak Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Mahak Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB-(SO) 75.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+SO
MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-(SO) 25254.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+SO
N. P. Syndicate - Kolkata CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
NV Autospares Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 42.3 Assigned
NV Autospares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
NV Autospares Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Assigned
NV Autospares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
NV Autospares Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 15.5 Assigned
P.S. Industries - Baddi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
P.S. Industries - Baddi CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
P.S. Industries - Baddi LT Loan CRISIL B- 13 Assigned
PS Srijan Developers LLP Cash TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Realtech Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rekha Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Rekha Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.B. Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Saggi Electric Company CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Sankar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sankar Industries Drop Line CRISIL B- 23 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillLT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sunmark Ceramic TL CRISIL BB 47.8 Assigned
Sunmark Ceramic CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Thiruchy Steels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Thiruchy Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Total Earth Movers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 69.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Varun Industries - Bikaner Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Varun Industries - Bikaner CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Varun Industries - Bikaner TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 1990.4 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings^
^ Facility of Rs.199.03 crore is INR equivalent of USD 44 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD
Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd
Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6780 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 19000 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 4171.7 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings^
^ Facility of Rs 417.17 crore is INR equivalent of USD 92 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 7020.1 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 35000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 40000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
