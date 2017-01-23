Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Aero Engineers Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Asia Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A4 52 Assigned Credit Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 510 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3+ Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mahak Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Foreign Currency Saggi Electric Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Sunmark Ceramic Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 189903.8Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed CP) (Reduced from Rs.5000 crore) Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30780 Reaffirmed * Inter changeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd to the extent of Rs 2278 crore Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26149.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 8276.7 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 332.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.A. Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 37.2 Reaffirmed Aabharan Jewellery CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Aero Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Aero Engineers Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Aero Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 127.1 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 730 Reaffirmed ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 538.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 756.2 Assigned Blue Nile Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Blue Nile Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Deepa Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Deepa Agencies Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Employees Welfare Fund CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Employees Welfare Fund Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Loan Fac Erode Critical And Emergency Care LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Erode Critical And Emergency Care Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ganesha Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6 Assigned Ganesha Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 31.3 Assigned Ganesha Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL C 27.7 Assigned Limits Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gautam Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 143 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 60.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Reaffirmed Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 27.5 Assigned Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9.2 Assigned Loan Fac Integrated Electric Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 16.3 Assigned Jai Shanker Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Jai Shanker Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Jai Shanker Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Jai Shanker Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Jaigarh Digni Rail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5290 Assigned Loan Fac Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 8.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate credit CCR A+ - Assigned rating Karnataka State Muslim Federation LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB- 1250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB- 930 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Kisanveer Satara Sahakari Sakhar CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lactose India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Lactose India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Light Craft & Sound Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 73.3 Assigned Light Craft & Sound Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Light Craft & Sound Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 12.3 Assigned Lotus Logistics And Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Lotus Logistics And Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Magtorq Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Magtorq Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Mahak Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Mahak Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB-(SO) 75.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+SO MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-(SO) 25254.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+SO MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB-(SO) 75.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+SO MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB-(SO) 25254.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+SO N. P. Syndicate - Kolkata CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned NV Autospares Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 42.3 Assigned NV Autospares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac NV Autospares Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Assigned NV Autospares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned NV Autospares Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 15.5 Assigned P.S. Industries - Baddi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Loan Fac P.S. Industries - Baddi CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned P.S. Industries - Baddi LT Loan CRISIL B- 13 Assigned PS Srijan Developers LLP Cash TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Realtech Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rekha Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Rekha Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac S.B. Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhu Auto Parts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Saggi Electric Company CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sankar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sankar Industries Drop Line CRISIL B- 23 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sankar Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 23.5 Assigned Sankar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 53.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sankar Industries Drop Line CRISIL B- 23 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sankar Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 23.5 Assigned Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sansidh Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned SKP Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillLT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Sri Ramanjaneya Raw and Boiled Rice MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sunmark Ceramic TL CRISIL BB 47.8 Assigned Sunmark Ceramic CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Thiruchy Steels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Thiruchy Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Total Earth Movers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 30.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 69.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Varun Industries - Bikaner Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Varun Industries - Bikaner CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Varun Industries - Bikaner TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Vinayak Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 1990.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.199.03 crore is INR equivalent of USD 44 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 19000 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 4171.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs 417.17 crore is INR equivalent of USD 92 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 7020.1 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 35000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA 40000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.