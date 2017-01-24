Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alacrity Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign outward bills purchased Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 23000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.750 Crore) Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed E G Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed New India Contractors and Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd PBR Select Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.7000 Crore)^@ ^Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Ther has been a change in sub-limits between the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme within the overall limit of Rs.22000.0 crore. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.20000.0 crore at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. @ Short-term bank borrowing including bank guarnatees; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.2000.0 crore at any point during 2016-17. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed S. Ganesh and Nagendra Co Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Assigned Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1795 Withdrawal Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara & Company - Tenkasi Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 210 Assigned Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 380 Assigned Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasthyacode Rubber Traders CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Alacrity Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed AMDD Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Barnala Realtech WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned E G Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Gala Pulse Mill CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Genesis Finance Co. Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Genesis Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed GRB Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Imperial Malts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Imperial Malts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Imperial Malts Ltd TL CRISIL BB 136.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jain Industrial Products CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Jain Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jain Industrial Products TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BB+ 2 Assigned * Interchangeable with LC Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Assigned Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Limits Joneja Bright Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50.7 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Industries - Faridkot CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed National Industries - Faridkot TL CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed New India Contractors and Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd New India Contractors and Developers CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd PBR Select Infra Projects Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Raman Agro Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 163 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.5 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 200000 Reaffirmed Programme^* (Enhanced from Rs.15000 crore)^* ^Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Ther has been a change in sub-limits between the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme within the overall limit of Rs.22000.0 crore. Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.20000.0 crore at any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961. *The total borrowings under long-term borrowing programme and lower tier II bonds shall not to exceed Rs.20000.0 crore at any point in time during 2016-17. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1947612 Reaffirmed Programme (Reduced from Rs.1,98,000 Crore) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 365000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed S. Ganesh and Nagendra Co Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Shiv Shankar Rice Mills - Taraori CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Shree Bhagwati Samarth Food Products TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 105 Assigned Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shreeji Pesticides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Withdrawal Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Silverline Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sri Ramachandra Pooja Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Venkateswara & Company - Tenkasi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara & Company - Tenkasi CC CRISIL B 2 Assigned Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sunshakti Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 11 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.2 Crore for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign usance bill discounting. TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Willowood Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Willowood Crop Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)