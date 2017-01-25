Jan 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Credit Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 40 Reassigned Dorai Fashion Wear Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Dorai Fashion Wear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Purchase IVP Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 24 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Khilari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 1200 Assigned Khilari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned LPF Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed M B Enterprise LOC CRISIL A3 750 Assigned Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Assigned Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pruthvi Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed RKEC Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 65 Assigned A.T.E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Balaji Action Buildwell CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed Balaji Action Buildwell LT Loan CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Bharat Cereals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crop Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Dorai Fashion Wear LT Loan CRISIL BB 37 Assigned G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Reaffirmed G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IVP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Johns Pallazzio Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac K.A.I.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kanav Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Khilari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Khilari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned LPF Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed LPF Systems Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 202.5 Assigned Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB 76.5 Assigned Notandas and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Notandas Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Assigned Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prajit Foundation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pruthvi Builders CC CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed RKEC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Sohum Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.2 Assigned Sohum Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 88 Assigned Sohum Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sprouts Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Sprouts Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Limits Sree Dhannvijay Texmills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sree Dhannvijay Texmills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5.4 Assigned Sri Sitaramanjaneya Sortex Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Sitaramanjaneya Sortex CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Sitaramanjaneya Sortex Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Credit The Incoda CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB The Incoda TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Triputi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)