Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.35 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 38 Assigned BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 71.5 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures EFD Induction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed J B Ecotex LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed KN Resources Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 34 Assigned M and B Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 94.63 Reaffirmed M and B Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 85.6 Reaffirmed M and B Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Mansi Share and Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed R B Technocrats & Reclaimers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned R B Technocrats & Reclaimers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned S.P. Malik And Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Fac Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vijaykumar and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries CC CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 7.5 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 0.4 Reaffirmed Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 22.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankur Chemfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankur Chemfood Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8.75 Reaffirmed Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 800 Assigned BMW India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 1100 Reaffirmed Challani Jewellery Mart CC CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Challani Jewellery Mart Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Divyansh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd PS CRISIL AA 105 Reaffirmed EFD Induction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed EFD Induction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 353.63 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.82 Reaffirmed Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 41 Reaffirmed Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 129 Reaffirmed G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Go Fashion (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned J B Ecotex LLP TL CRISIL BB 47.8 Assigned J B Ecotex LLP Proposed TL CRISIL BB 53.6 Assigned J B Ecotex LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 8 Assigned J B Ecotex LLP CC CRISIL BB 20.1 Assigned Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.7 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.07 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KN Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac KN Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1.2 Assigned KN Resources Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 155 Assigned * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. Latta Super Market CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB M and B Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 62.43 Reaffirmed M and B Engineering Ltd External CRISIL BBB 13.02 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Mahalaxmi Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Millenium Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Oriental Textiles Industries CC CRISIL B 8 Assigned Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Permanent Magnets Ltd CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd Export Bill CRISIL C 0.8 Reaffirmed Negotiation Permanent Magnets Ltd TL CRISIL C 1.2 Reaffirmed Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed R B Technocrats & Reclaimers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned S.P. Malik And Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac S.P. Malik And Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Siddhivinayak Distributors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Sudhir Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Tessolve Semiconductor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Vijaykumar and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)