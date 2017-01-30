Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 27&28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed AR Constructions CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed AR Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded fromCRISIL A4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Deccan Sales and Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Dura Puf (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Godha Cabcon and Insulation BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hi-Choice Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Hi-Choice Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Lhasa Hotel & Restaurant Overdraft CRISIL A4 58 Assigned Maruti Microns BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC^*** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC$* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed $* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Forward$**@ $**@ Foreign exchange forward has a notional value of Rs 1,000 crore (Earlier rated as derivative facility) Prasam Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shantivijay Jewels Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded fromCRISIL A3 Shramanji Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shramanji Fabrics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shrikishan and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed The United Provinces Sugar Co. Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2 Assigned The United Provinces Sugar Co. Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha International CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Aastha International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2330 Reaffirmed Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 405 Downgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL B- AR Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac AR Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned B. K. Polytech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24.2 Assigned B. K. Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70.8 Assigned Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Assigned Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bank of India Tier II Bond CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Withdrawn Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AA+ 25000 Reaffirmed Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AA+ 16800 Reaffirmed Bayir Extracts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bengal Investments Ltd TL Withdrawal 40 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAAmfs - Notice of Cash Manager Fund Withdrawal Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and packing credit in foreign currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 7629 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 5921 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chenab Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Chenab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Chinar Syntex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deccan Sales and Service Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL BB Deccan Sales and Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB Devanshi Powers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Dinesh Metal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded fromCRISIL B Dura Puf (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Dura Puf (Silvassa) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fulcrum Worldwide Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Godha Cabcon and Insulation CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Godha Cabcon and Insulation TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Hi-Choice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 31 Downgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL B ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Khurana Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Assigned Khurana Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 117.5 Assigned Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirpekar Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34.7 Reaffirmed Kissan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Kissan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL B Kissan Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded fromCRISIL B Krishna Contractors CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Microns TL CRISIL B+ 74.4 Assigned Maruti Microns CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Purchase Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC& CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft^* CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft^** CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed ^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Bill Discounting Prasam Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Prasam Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Shoes Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded Discounting fromCRISIL BB- Prime Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.5 Upgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL BB- Ravichand Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ravichand Food Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ravichand Food Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 59 Assigned Shramanji Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shramanji Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shramanji Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Shrikishan and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Singhal Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB TCS and Associates Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Credit TCS and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac TCS and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned TCS and Associates Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 199.5 Assigned Fac The United Provinces Sugar Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 617.8 Assigned The United Provinces Sugar Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Loan Fac The United Provinces Sugar Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1180 Assigned Trade Linkers CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 247 Upgraded Loan Fac fromCRISIL BB Valson Polyester Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 128 Upgraded fromCRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.