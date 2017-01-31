Jan 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed #Non-fund-based facility; interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Home Fit Exports Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd I Vetrivel BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed IDMC Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6742.7 Reaffirmed IDMC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 547.3 Reaffirmed Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 485 Reaffirmed Discounting Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Forward Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Jai Kedarnath Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Reassigned Jindal Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuantum Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 75 Notice of Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 407.5 Notice of Withdrawal Magic International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Magic International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Magsons Exports. Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Magsons Exports. Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Magsons Exports. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned New Era Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed New Era Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Pioneer Embroideries Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 7.8 Assigned President Clothing Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Prince Construction. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned R. K. Wire Products Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 110 Assigned R. K. Wire Products Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed under LOC Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Discount/Cheque Purchase Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Suchi Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Sunrise Marketing Agents LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Sunrise Marketing Agents Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed TSA Process Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Veer Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reassigned VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Kuantum Papers Ltd FD FA- 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Food Impex Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Akshay Food Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Akshaya India Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Ballium Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Bindaas Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL BB 72.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB- Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Corodex Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Gargs Engineers Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Gargs Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Gargs Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Girison Traders CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed * Fund-based facility; Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed * Fund-based facility; Interchangeable with other fund-based facilities. Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goel Coal Sizing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Hissar Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Home Fit Exports Gold Loan CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Home Fit Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Home Fit Exports CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue* CRISIL AAA 800720 Reaffirmed Ltd * With warrants Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 465 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 59750 Reaffirmed Ltd I Vetrivel Overdraft CRISIL BB 300 Reassigned IDMC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Kedarnath Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jindal Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 437.9 Reaffirmed K. D. Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned K. D. Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac KGS Nelsun Paper Mill Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 155 Assigned Overdraft Fac Kothari Steel Syndicate CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Notice of Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Kuantum Papers Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 283.4 Notice of Withdrawal Kuantum Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 297 Reaffirmed Magic International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Assigned Magic International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Limits Magic International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- # Export Packing Credit of Rs.3 Cr. and Letter of Credit of Rs.3 Cr. as sub limit of overall fund based limits Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 83.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Moti Ram Sunil Kumar TL CRISIL B 8 Assigned Moti Ram Sunil Kumar CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Moti Ram Sunil Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Assigned Loan Fac Moulana Hospital CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Moulana Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BBB 130 Assigned New Era Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patran Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 330 Assigned Patran Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Patran Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B- Pawar Patkar and D. S. Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Associates Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Pioneer Embroideries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pioneer Embroideries Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 17.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D President Clothing Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 16.8 Assigned President Clothing Company LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned President Clothing Company CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Prince Construction. TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Prince Construction. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Prince Construction. CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned R. K. Wire Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1470 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- RK Hair Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sterling and Wilson Co-Gen Solutions LOC* CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee of Rs 50 Crore, Buyers credit of Rs 50 Crore, Packing Credit of Rs 40 Crore, Working Capital Loan of Rs 15 Crore and Overdraft of Rs 5 Crore Sterling and Wilson Co-Gen Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac StoreEx Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed StoreEx Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.4 Reaffirmed Suchi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Suchi Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned Suchi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sunrise Marketing Agents CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunrise Marketing Agents TL CRISIL B 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TSA Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Veer Chemicals CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Vijay Engineers - Indore CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 