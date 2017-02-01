Feb 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abaj Electronics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 34 Assigned Amaleswari Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Amaleswari Constructions BG CRISIL A4 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apollo Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Arun International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Astron International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Astron International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 490 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10.4 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 32 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Aum Shri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173.1 Assigned Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 #One-way inter-changeability from NFB to FBWC limit to the extent of Rs 4 crore Boon Education, Environment & Rural BG CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Development Society Boon Education, Environment & Rural Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Development Society Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DLA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Future Businesstech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A2 87.1 Reaffirmed Hem Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Loan Fac Hem Impex LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Indigo Collections Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned J Abdul Vahid BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned under LOC KKG Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 29.5 Assigned Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel India LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7900 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 900 Reaffirmed Machine Tools India Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 70 Assigned Magnum Spinning Millss India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Rating Watch with Developing Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Maruti Motors-Faridabad BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Narmada Spun Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Nice Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned People Combine Avenues Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 300 Assigned Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 25.8 Assigned R B Ghodke BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Riata Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed S. P. Garments Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 28.5 Reaffirmed ^Including sublimit of Rs 2.85 Crore for buyer's credit Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 210 Reaffirmed Discounting@@ @@ Including sublimit of Rs.21 Crore for buyer's credit; and Rs.5.4 Crore for cheque purchase Satkartar Electronics BG CRISIL A4 95 Assigned Satyendra Kumar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. Standby Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Fac Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned Forward Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 30 Assigned # Interchangeable with buyer's credit Star Cement Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Star Cement Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed SVS Classic Foods BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.7 Assigned Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Wevin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Wevin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abaj Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 41 Assigned Loan Fac Abaj Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Aditya Agro Industry CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Al-Sana Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Amaleswari Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Amaleswari Constructions Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Limits Apollo Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Apollo Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 89 Assigned Arun International Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Arun International CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Astron International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 298 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 59.5 Assigned Aum Shri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL C *100% two-way interchangeability among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non-letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL C *100% two-way interchangeability among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non-letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL C *100% two-way interchangeability among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non-letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bansal Rice Mills - Ismailabad TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills - Ismailabad CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Bansal Rice Mills - Ismailabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Barnala Steel Industries - Ludhiana CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Bhadohi Carpets Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Bhadohi Carpets Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Credit Bhadohi Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Purchase Boon Education, Environment & Rural Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Development Society Loan Fac Boon Education, Environment & Rural TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Development Society BRD Securities Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed BRD Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ckompax Metatech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Comfia Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned DLA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned DLA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 51 Assigned Loan Fac DLA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Durga Ji Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Loan Fac Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 312.6 Assigned Loan Fac Freshtrop Fruits Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 37.4 Assigned Freshtrop Fruits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Freshtrop Fruits Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Credit Future Businesstech India Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Genxt Mobile CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Genxt Mobile Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned GEV Projects CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Gupta Foods CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Gurudeva Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Gurudeva Charitable Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Fac Gurudeva Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Gurudeva Charitable Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2600 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 768.8 Reaffirmed Heaven On Ocean Tourism Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Heaven On Ocean Tourism Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 51.5 Assigned Hem Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Hem Impex CC CRISIL B- 17 Assigned Hridyanshu Multitrade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned Indigo Collections Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned * Sublimit of Cash Credit up to Rs.4 cr Insight Business Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac J Abdul Vahid CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Jagdamba Oil and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Jagdamba Oil and General Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jagdambay Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Jai Hind Public School TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust External CRISIL AAA 26800 Assigned Commercial Borrowings JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 20000 Reaffirmed Karimkuttiyil Constructions & DevelopersCC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Kashiratan Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kashiratan Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Katyaini Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned KKG Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB 9.5 Assigned KKG Industries CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel India CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Tools and Stampings TL CRISIL BB- 27.7 Assigned Kumar Tools and Stampings CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Kumar Tools and Stampings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kunal Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Kunal Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 132 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3000 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Machine Tools India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Magnum Spinning Millss India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 14 Assigned Credit Magnum Spinning Millss India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 117.9 Assigned Loan Fac Magnum Spinning Millss India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned Magnum Spinning Millss India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 330.9 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Mangalsiddhi Multipurpose Multistate CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Sah. Sangh Ltd Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Manu Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Maruti Motors-Faridabad CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 405.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 513.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 1433.9 Reaffirmed Muktsar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Narmada Spun Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 210 Assigned Narmada Spun Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Nice Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 187.5 Assigned Nice Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 70 Assigned Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 15 Assigned Nitin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Pavasiya Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Credit People Combine Avenues Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1500 Assigned People Combine Knowledge Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL A(SO) 350 Assigned Ltd People Combine Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 1200 Assigned Priyankshi Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Priyankshi Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Quadsel Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Quadsel Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Assigned Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Quantas Glass And Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 28 Assigned R B Ghodke CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Raj Agencies - Pune CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 43 Assigned Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Rajalakshmi Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 340 Assigned Fac Ralin Polymers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 130 Assigned # Sub limit within Cash Credit: Export Packing Credit Rs.2 crore; Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit Rs.13 crore and Bank Guarantee Rs.1 crore. Ralin Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 104.3 Assigned Redco Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Riata Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Riata Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riata Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Rudra Agro CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned S M Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned S M Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned S M Industries - Jalalabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac S. P. Garments CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Salvo Explosives and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed * Including sublimit of Rs 5 Crore for export packing credit (EPC)/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/export bill discounting (EBD)/export bill purchase Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit of Rs 17 Crore for PCFC/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting/buyer's credit. Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd WC Fac$ CRISIL AA- 190 Reaffirmed $ Including sublimit of Rs 19 Crore for export facility for purchase/negotiation of documents against payment or acceptance/pre-shipment loan against exports/import documentary credit/ buyer's credit/working capital demand loan/vendor finance; sublimit overdraft of Rs 5 Crore. Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd WC Fac$$ CRISIL AA- 160 Reaffirmed $$ Including sublimit of Rs 16 Crore for export facility for purchase/negotiation of documents against payment or acceptance/pre-shipment loan against exports/import documentary credit/ buyer's credit/receivable factoring/clean import loan. Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Discounting** ** Including sublimit of Rs. 10 Crore for Letter of credit/Buyer's credit, PCFC, Working capital loan and sales invoice discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Discounting## ## Including sublimit of Rs. 15 Crore for Working capital demand loan, PCFC, EPC, Buyer's credit and Sublimit of Rs.5 Crore for cash credit. Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed @ Including sublimit of Rs 15 Crore for cash credit/working capital demand loan/ PCFC/ EBD/ buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 501.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satkartar Electronics Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Satyendra Kumar Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 146.6 Assigned Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shantdeep Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 86.2 Assigned Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Shukla Agritech Flour Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Shukla Agritech Flour Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 55.5 Assigned Siddartha Civil Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned * Interchangeable with cash credit and buyer's credit Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Assigned Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 33 Assigned Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 15 Assigned Sri Adisankaracharya Cotton and Oil CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Adisankaracharya Cotton and Oil LT Loan CRISIL B 31.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Adisankaracharya Cotton and Oil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.9 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Vinaayaka Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Vinaayaka Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Star Cement Ltd CC CRISIL A 1990 Reaffirmed Star Cement Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed Star Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 249.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Cement Ltd TL CRISIL A 694.5 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 756.9 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 3123.1 Reaffirmed Suadela Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Suadela Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Assigned Superking Glass and Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Surya Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Surya Rice Industries TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned SVS Classic Foods CC CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Thane Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Karanpur Ginning and Pressing Co TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Karanpur Ginning and Pressing Co CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd The Karanpur Ginning and Pressing Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 745 Upgraded from CRISIL D VRG Infra Projects India LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Wevin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.