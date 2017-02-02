Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 1060 Reaffirmed Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed BSL Engineering Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Forward D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Dev Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Eastman Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 42.3 Reaffirmed Eastman Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ J. K. Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6890 Notice of Withdrawal National Fertilizers Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 44000 Withdrawal CP and Inter-corporate Deposits) P. Rajesh and Co. Export Bill CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting P. Rajesh and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 434.2 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 120 Notice of Withdrawal Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Negotiation Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Theme Engineering Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Vee Cee Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vee Cee Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vee Cee Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Vikas Ecotech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Assigned Vinod Kumar Jain BG CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed BSL Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Discounting Dev Engineers CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Limits Eastman Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 122.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 555 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Indian Vehicle Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Limits J. K. Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed J. K. Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 339.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LOC & BG - 3110 Withdrawal National Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 16450 Withdrawal Loan Fac National Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 40000 Notice of Withdrawal National Fertilizers Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 11550 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Withdrawal National Fertilizers Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AA- 1176 Withdrawal Pasupati Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Pasupati Agrovet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 345.8 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Rama Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Rani International Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Reshma Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Reshma Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reshma Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed S R Happy Valley Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 470 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 68 Reaffirmed Gold Card Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 139.1 Reaffirmed Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Credit Skill Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1500 Assigned Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Standard Chartered Investments and Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Withdrawal Loans India Ltd Debentures Aar Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 130 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/export bill rediscounting up to Rs 6 crore Sterling Abrasives Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Suraj Tradelink Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Suraj Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Suraj Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Suraj Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B The Aircraft Employees Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Cooperative Society Ltd Turbo Cast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Turbo Cast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Turbo Cast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50.8 Reaffirmed Vee Cee Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikas Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Vikas Ecotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 360 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Assigned Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Vinod Kumar Jain CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 