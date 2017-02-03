Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Pens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Credit Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+(SO) 80 Reassigned Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed J. M. Financial and Investment ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd JSW Cement Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 1500 # ^ Rs 30 crore is interchangeable with cash credit Polyhose India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 550 Reassigned Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 80 Reassigned Fac Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 60 Reassigned Loan Fac Rajasekar Textile Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajasekar Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Replika Press Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1288.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Shakti Ceramics - Mehsana LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADD Pens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed ADD Pens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Afflatus International Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 35 Reassigned Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Deco Gold Glazed Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinco 4 Wheels LLP CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dinco 4 Wheels LLP Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 220 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B Scheme(e-DFS) DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB DP Cocoa Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Halo Energie Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned JSW Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 # JSW Cement Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 750 # JSW Cement Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 880 # Mustang Services Open CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mustang Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N P Rajagopal Chetty and Co CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Nanma Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Nanma Properties Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Naveen Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO)400 Reaffirmed Polyhose India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyhose India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed R.P. Singh Crusher and Construction CC CRISIL B 70.7 Assigned Company Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 495 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 0.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Replika Press Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Replika Press Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 286.7 Reaffirmed Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 257.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 945.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Royal Classic Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 208.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Saurashtra Ginning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Ginning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saurashtra Ginning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Reaffirmed Shree Shakti Ceramics - Mehsana TL CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Assigned Shree Shakti Ceramics - Mehsana CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Ltd Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ltd Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Withdrawal Vaishno Devi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 20 Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.