Feb 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Bathero Sanitary LLP BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 8100 Reaffirmed Maxwell LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Palaniappa Electronics BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Rupesh Kumar and Sons Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Spire Cera-Frit Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh BG CRISIL A4+ 190.1 Reaffirmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed Vasanth Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R S Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Amarjothi Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned ARR Infra Promoters Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Assigned Avant Trading Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 CRISIL B+ Avant Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 CRISIL B+ Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 29500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 135580.4Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 42169.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bathero Sanitary LLP CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bathero Sanitary LLP LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bathero Sanitary LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 38.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL C Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 27.6 Upgraded from CRISIL C BOI AXA Liquid Fund BOI AXA Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund HI-TECH AGRO FOOD Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Jajodia Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Jay Enterprises - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Jay Enterprises - Mumbai Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Kadambri Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 130.5 Assigned L&T Shipbuilding Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 15400 Reaffirmed L&T Shipbuilding Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Limits Maxwell CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Mewar Spices Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Mewar Spices CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mewar Spices LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MJ Grain Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Palaniappa Electronics CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pasupati Breeding Farm Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhadamodar Multipurpose Coldstorage CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Radhadamodar Multipurpose Coldstorage TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Rocksand Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 94 Reaffirmed Rocksand Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Reaffirmed Rupesh Kumar and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Discounting Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 61.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Spire Cera-Frit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Sri Adhikari Brothers Television TL CRISIL BBB- 750 Downgraded Network Ltd from CRISIL BBB Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh CC CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Subhash Kumar Agrawal - Raigarh Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 4 Assigned Sudesh Cotton Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Factory CRISIL B Sudesh Cotton Ginning and Pressing Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Factory CRISIL B Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC$ CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Sun Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned $ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Sun Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned $$ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Sun Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vasanth Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vasanth Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 