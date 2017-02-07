Feb 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 86.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9.5 Notice of Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 1.4 Notice of Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 34 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 4 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 0.7 Notice of Withdrawal D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 82 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 1093 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Forward Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Indira Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Notice of Withdrawal Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 67 Reaffirmed Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 248 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AA - Upgraded from Rating CCR AA- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AA/St 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 330 Reaffirmed Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1870 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB D. Navinchandra Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 355 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 407.9 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.0.80 crore. Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 157.1 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 188.3 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1264.4 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed #Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.10.0 crore and foreign bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.10.0 crore. Dwarkadheesh Haveli Builders TL CRISIL D 85 Assigned Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Discounting Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Hakim Kishori Lal Educational and CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Charitable Society Hakim Kishori Lal Educational and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.8 Assigned Charitable Society Loan Fac Jenious Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Jenious Clothing Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 630 Assigned Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned KBR Homes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 238 Assigned Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ KRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 167.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 52.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BB 1580 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Loan* * The total LRD of Rs.150 cr from Bank of Baroda and Syndicate Bank will be jointly held by 'Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt Ltd' and 'Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd' Mudhai Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned NgD Jewels CC CRISIL B 69.5 Reaffirmed NgD Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NgD Jewels TL CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Shree Bishnu Feed Industries CC CRISIL D 83.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shri Gajanan Food Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shubham Industries-Hyderabad CC CRISIL B+ 60.5 Reaffirmed Singhal Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sitaram Denims India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 671 Assigned Sitaram Denims India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Sitaram Denims India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac T S R Cotton Ginning Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 780 Reaffirmed Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 172 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupur Pandit Hosiery Millss Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 