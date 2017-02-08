Feb 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bet Medical Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2.8 Reaffirmed BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors and Developers BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed DCM Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 @ DCM Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 600 @ DCM Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 @ DCM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 520 @ East India Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed A1+r Geeta Heemghar Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 7.4 Assigned Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 660 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S. B. Khakal BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed S. B. Khakal LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shreenath Ceramics Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3 69 Reassigned Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150.5 Reassigned Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Vincent Solar Energy BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 50 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Syncotex Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Bet Medical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Limits BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Brightway Contractors and Developers CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed CIM Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed CIM Tools Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings CIM Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned DCM Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 @ DCM Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 849.6 @ East India Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ East India Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 6500 Assigned Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Geeta Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Assigned Geeta Heemghar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 511.4 Reaffirmed Hotel Babylon Capital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 290 Assigned Invest Gold and General Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac JP Morgan Asset Management Company Ltd JP Morgan India CRISIL AAAmfs - Placed on Liquid Fund Notice of Withdrawal (Taken over by Edelweiss Asset Management Company Ltd and renamed Edelweiss Liquid Fund) JP Morgan Asset Management Company Ltd JP Morgan India CRISIL AAAmfs - Placed on Active Bond Fund Notice of Withdrawal (Taken over by Edelweiss Asset Management Company Ltd and renamed Edelweiss Bond Fund) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 7750 Reaffirmed # Rs 12.5 crores is interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 10120 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.800 crore Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.800 crore Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 600 Withdrawal Lion Manpower Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Lion Manpower Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 39 Downgraded from CRISIL B- M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 41 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Mangalagiri Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mangalagiri Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 1090 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B- S. B. Khakal CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed S. B. Khakal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage Pledge Loan CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 51.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saipooja Agrotech Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 28.1 Reaffirmed Savariya Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Shreenath Ceramics Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Shreenath Ceramics Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Erode Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Janardhan Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sri Muthumari Charitable and TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 925 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 461.7 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd SEFASU Loan CRISIL B+ 123.7 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 248.5 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed Trinity Eye Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 315 Assigned Loan Fac Trinity Eye Hospital LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Trinity Eye Hospital Overdraft CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Universal Constructions TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vincent Solar Energy Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Vincent Solar Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vincent Solar Energy CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed Vishnuraam Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 68.2 Reaffirmed Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.