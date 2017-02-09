Feb 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Anand Electricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 G. V Pratap Reddy LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 3 Reaffirmed Home Fit Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Home Fit Exports Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Conditioning India Ltd * Bank guarantee is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Conditioning India Ltd CP) KGPS Mechanical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *interchangeable between bank guarantee and letter of credit Prestige Feed Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1795 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme^@CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2000 Crore); ^ Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). The overall limit for the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme is Rs.42000.0 crore.; @ Short-term bank borrowing including bank guarantees; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.7000.0 crore at any point during 2016-17. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Withdrawal Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Limits Anand Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Anand Electricals CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 196.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Big Bags International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 280.5 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Creative Polypack Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ G. V Pratap Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed G. V Pratap Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 25.1 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 109.8 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 112.1 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Home Fit Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Home Fit Exports Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Gold Card J. P. Rice Mills - Fatehabad CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned J. P. Rice Mills - Fatehabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Jadwet Resorts and Leisure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Conditioning India Ltd KGPS Mechanical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.6 Assigned Loan Fac KGPS Mechanical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.4 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Parinee Shelters Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL D 810 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (SO) Praj Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 150 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Prestige Feed Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1305 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other fund-based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 318.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rallis India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 181.3 Assigned Rheoplast Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rheoplast Technology Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Programme^# (Enhanced from 20000 crore); ^ Borrowing programme for 2016-17 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). The overall limit for the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme is Rs.42000.0 crore.; # Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.35000.0 crore any point in time during 2016-17. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and lower Tier II bonds. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1401327.3 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 50000 Withdrawal Bonds Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Withdrawal Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Withdrawal Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Withdrawal Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Withdrawal Salasar Alloy and Steel Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB 98.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sarda Dairy & Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sarda Dairy & Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 941.2 Reaffirmed Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stolt Rail Logistic Systems Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Fac Unijules Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed; Issuer Not Cooperating Unijules Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 1245 Reaffirmed; Issuer Not Cooperating Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 57.5 Reaffirmed; Issuer Not Cooperating Unijules Life Sciences Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 127.5 Reaffirmed; Issuer Not Cooperating Unijules Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL D 615 Reaffirmed; Issuer Not Cooperating Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 