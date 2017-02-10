Feb 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Natavarlal Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed ANS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed G N Construction - Ambikapur BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned HV Connecting Infra (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed under LOC Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 185 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 133.4 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4 7.6 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 UB Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward UB Foods Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed UB Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Win India Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Exchange Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Natavarlal Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed ANS Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Apex Builders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Apex Builders TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Bireshwar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 2.4 Reaffirmed Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL C Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Euro Vistaa India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- G N Construction - Ambikapur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Loan Fac G N Construction - Ambikapur CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned HV Connecting Infra (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 102.5 Reaffirmed HV Connecting Infra (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 177.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indel Money Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 152.5 Reaffirmed Indel Money Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 447.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kunstwerk Machinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 70 Assigned Kunstwerk Machinery India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Kunstwerk Machinery India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Assigned Credit Lakshmi Engineering and Drilling CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1200 Reaffirmed Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Nutave Stone Crushers TL CRISIL B 49.6 Assigned Nutave Stone Crushers CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Nutave Stone Crushers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.3 Reaffirmed Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 23.8 Reaffirmed Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- Prakash Road Lines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL B- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Precision Engineering Components Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Precision Engineering Components Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Rachana Life Spaces TL CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 68.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL B Someswara Enterprises Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with CC for Rs. 10 crores Souvenir Developers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ TRG Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B UB Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed UB Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.9 Reaffirmed UB Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttam Chand Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1800 Assigned Loan Fac Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 170 Assigned Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL C 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 88.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.