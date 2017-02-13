Feb 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Enterprise BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Aauraa International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Control Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Suspension Revoked Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works and Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1060 Reaffirmed Gujarat Organics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 19.3 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A1 Gujarat Organics Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 #Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee & buyer's credit Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Suspension Revoked Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Suspension Revoked Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 14950 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ** Includes sub-limits for buyer's credit Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 4750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2+ Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed * Interchageable with letter of credit amounting Rs 160 crore and buyers credit amounting Rs 70 crore Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed R.K.Constructions - Parbhani BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shiel Autos BG CRISIL A4+ 19.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shiel Autos Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Haryana State Cooperative Supply ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 46300 Reassigned and Marketing Federation Ltd Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3 Vijay Construction - Beed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1720 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Enterprise CC CRISIL BB 3.5 Reaffirmed Aauraa International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aauraa International TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 136000 Reaffirmed Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Apex Healthcare Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 28.9 Reaffirmed Aryan Silk Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Control Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 270 Assigned Suspension Revoked Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA/ 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA/ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA/ 1050 Reaffirmed Fab-Tech Works and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gopani Iron and Power India Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Gujarat Organics Ltd CC@ CRISIL A+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A @ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit/post shipment credit/working capital demand loan Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Suspension Revoked Heera Panna Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Indtech Interior & Contractors Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Fac Suspension Revoked Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf and Sons Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Ltd Suspension Revoked Kamdhenu Agro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed KMC Plastochem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Loan Fac KMC Plastochem CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned KMC Plastochem LOC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 3100 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL A- Borrowings Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed R.K.Constructions - Parbhani Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned R.K.Constructions - Parbhani CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Rachana Constructions - Pune Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Raosahebdada Pawar Ghodganga Sahakari ST Loan CRISIL D 92 Assigned Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Suspension Revoked Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 114 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roop Telsonic Ultrasonix Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.4 Reaffirmed Satya Srinivasa Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Shanker Cotgin Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shanker Cotgin Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiel Autos CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiel Autos Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shri Amarnath Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Amarnath Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 88.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SPEL Semiconductor Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 191 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- The Haryana State Cooperative Supply CC CRISIL A- 16500 Reaffirmed and Marketing Federation Ltd V.R.N. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Vijay Construction - Beed CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Suspension Revoked Vijay Construction - Beed Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 61 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Zeon Lifesciences Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zeon Lifesciences Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.