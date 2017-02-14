Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Money Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Forward Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Purchase A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 BMR Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 270.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kartik Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 57.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Maya Exports Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed Progress Traders LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A2 82 Reaffirmed Shreyas India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1080 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd BG$ CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Achievers Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 218.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 215 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 295 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Benchmark IT Solutions India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar CC CRISIL B 38.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B 60.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 76.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 215.5 Reaffirmed Credit Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 273.5 Reaffirmed Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 20.2 Assigned Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 39.8 Assigned Loan Fac Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Devi Enterprises - Erode CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *Includes sublimit to the extent of Rs.2 crore for LC Devi Enterprises - Erode Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Garvit Hospitality & Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Garvit Hospitality & Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 132.5 Assigned Harshna Fruits CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Harshna Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1750 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6250 Reaffirmed JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 17000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kartik Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Maya Exports Corporation Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed against term deposits Maya Exports Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 53.5 Reaffirmed Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 307.5 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs 6 crore and direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyers of Rs 13 crore. Packing credit facility is fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting. MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1058.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Progress Traders CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ramanuj Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 74 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ramanuj Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Rohilkhand Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.G.N. Charitable Trust (R) LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Sera Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Sera Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shreyas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 92 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB SJP Global Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SKM Siddha and Ayurvedha Company India CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TD Power Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore for packing credit and Rs 5 crore for inland bill discounting under letter of credit. TD Power Systems Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Veekesy Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Veekesy Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Systems Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 128 Upgraded from Systems Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B- Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding TL CRISIL B 27 Upgraded from Systems Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.