Feb 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 13, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Money Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Purchase
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
BMR Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 270.5 Reaffirmed
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Kartik Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 57.5 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Maya Exports Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed
Progress Traders LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rohilkhand Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A2 82 Reaffirmed
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1080 Reaffirmed
TD Power Systems Ltd BG$ CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 480 Reaffirmed
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Systems Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Achievers Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 218.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Automobiles - Varanasi Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
A-I Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Augustan Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 215 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 195 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 295 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Benchmark IT Solutions India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar CC CRISIL B 38.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B 60.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 76.5 Reaffirmed
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 215.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 273.5 Reaffirmed
Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 20.2 Assigned
Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned
Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 39.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Devi Enterprises - Erode CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
*Includes sublimit to the extent of Rs.2 crore for LC
Devi Enterprises - Erode Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Diwanka Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Garvit Hospitality & Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned
Garvit Hospitality & Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 132.5 Assigned
Harshna Fruits CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Harshna Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed
Rating
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1750 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6250 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 17000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kartik Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Maharashtra Aldehydes & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Maya Exports Corporation Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Maya Exports Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 53.5 Reaffirmed
Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 307.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs 6 crore and direct dispatch of documents to
overseas buyers of Rs 13 crore. Packing credit facility is fully interchangeable with foreign
bill discounting.
MPG Hotels and Infrastructure Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1058.3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Progress Traders CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ramanuj Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 74 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ramanuj Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Rohilkhand Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 167.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.G.N. Charitable Trust (R) LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Sera Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sera Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shreyas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 92 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
SJP Global Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SKM Siddha and Ayurvedha Company India CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Swati Energy and Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TD Power Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore for packing credit and Rs 5 crore for inland bill discounting
under letter of credit.
TD Power Systems Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with short-term loan
Veekesy Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Veekesy Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from
Systems Pvt Ltd CRISIL B-
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 128 Upgraded from
Systems Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding TL CRISIL B 27 Upgraded from
Systems Pvt Ltd CRISIL B-
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
