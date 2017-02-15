Feb 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Arora Industries Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Guarantee Arora Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Guarantee Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Bhansali Trade Impex LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 130 Assigned GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Discounting Gupta and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Purchase Gupta and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Gupta and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ishaan TPR Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Risk Limits J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 4376 Reaffirmed Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Notice of Withdrawal * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee and buyer's credit Lamifab Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Forward Lamifab Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Lamifab Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Omprakash Shivprakash Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Prasoon Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned S.S.Wood Craft Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed under LOC Sanatan Logistics Pvt Ltd Receivable CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Factoring Sanatan Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Syngene International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1815 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Weavetex Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 550 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Technocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Amazon Technocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 41.2 Assigned Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Limits Aristo Biotech and Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Arora Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 342 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arora Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Arora Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 87 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bhansali Trade Impex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 540.6 Reaffirmed Credit BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 139.4 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Checkmate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB D A Jhaveri CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit D A Jhaveri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Global Overseas Export Packing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Credit Global Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Purchase Gupta and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovation House Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Innovation House Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed Ishaan TPR LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ishaan TPR CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1789 Reaffirmed Credit JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B K. B. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed K. B. Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kaluram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 68.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kaluram Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 71.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 14300 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility and short-term loan Lamifab Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Assigned Loan Fac Lamifab Industries CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Lamifab Industries TL CRISIL BB 26.3 Assigned Lamifab Industries WC TL CRISIL BB 1.9 Assigned M. R. Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Mahalaxmi Fab CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Metrochem API Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Metrochem API Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Metrochem API Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neptune Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Neptune Super Speciality Hospitals Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prasoon Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Progressive Industries CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Progressive Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Progressive Industries TL CRISIL B- 39.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Reliance Liquidity Fund Reliance Liquidity CRISIL AAAmfs - Notice of Fund Withdrawal Rishika Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned S.S.Wood Craft Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed S.S.Wood Craft CC CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Sanatan Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 194 Assigned Sanatan Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Assigned Siti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siti Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 591.5 Reaffirmed Siwal Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69 Assigned SVR Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed SVR Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 129.9 Reaffirmed SVR Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Syngene International Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA 350 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency* *Fully interchangeable with cash credit. Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 205 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Trimex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL C 939 Upgraded from CRISIL D Weavetex Overseas TL CRISIL A- 65 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.