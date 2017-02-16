Feb 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Kumar Goel BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Credit Avani Dyechem Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Avani Dyechem Industries Foreign CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Avani Dyechem Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Contract Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Famous Stationery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit HI Tech Transpower Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Jaya Guru Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Page Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Page Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 254.5 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ainaj Industries CC CRISIL B 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Anil Kumar Goel CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Avani Dyechem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Avani Dyechem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.3 Assigned Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Bakers Circle India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Banshi Airgases Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Banshi Airgases Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed BNR Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Assigned BNR Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Centech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 275 Reaffirmed Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac Design - N - Glass Inc TL CRISIL D 50.4 Assigned Design - N - Glass Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.6 Assigned Loan Fac Design - N - Glass Inc BG CRISIL D 3 Assigned Design - N - Glass Inc CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Famous Stationery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98 Assigned Famous Stationery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.9 Reaffirmed Haveli Petroleum Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned HI Tech Transpower Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66.9 Reaffirmed Iswarya Enterprises Overdraft CRISIL B 90 Assigned J. N. Traders CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed J. N. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagsun Agro Commodities Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 90 Assigned Discounting Jaipan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Jaipan Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaya Guru Saw Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jaya Guru Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed KL Hi-Tech Secure Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 117.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Constructions (Chennai) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Laggar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Maha Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Maharashtra Foods Processing And Cold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Storage Loan Fac Maharashtra Foods Processing And Cold CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Storage Maharashtra Foods Processing And Cold Export Packing CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Storage Credit Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 21 Upgraded from CRISIL D Page Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1700 Reaffirmed Pari Agri Grain Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Pari Agri Grain Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Pioneer Panel Products TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Pioneer Panel Products CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pioneer Panel Products Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Limits Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 161 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.5 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ SBI Mutual Fund SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Cash Fund - Liquid Floater Plan Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Engineerings Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Engineerings Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Shree Lakshmee Homes & Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreeji Cotton Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 11.1 Assigned Industries Shreeji Cotton Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Industries Shreeji Cotton Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.9 Assigned Industries Loan Fac Sona Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sri Sunflower Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Star Global Endura Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Global Endura Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124 Reaffirmed Swathi Cotgin (Tmc) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 198 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swathi Cotgin (Tmc) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 82 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swathi Cotgin (Tmc) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Texla Plastics and Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Texla Plastics and Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34.5 Assigned The Sanjivani (T) S S K Ltd CC CRISIL B- 56 Downgraded from CRISIL B The Sanjivani (T) S S K Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 219 Assigned Loan Fac The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 225.5 Assigned Loan Fac Uddyam Cement Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 140 Assigned Loan Fac Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Vaibhav Fitting India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vindhyabasini Rice Mills Cluster Pvt TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.