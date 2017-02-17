Feb 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Electronics Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit from State Bank of India are interchangeable Amara Raja Electronics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 86 Reaffirmed *Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit from State Bank of India are interchangeable Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A3+ Purchase Heranba Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Heranba Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Heranba Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 140 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A3+ Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG CRISIL A3 520 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Steel Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lancer Laser Tech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Meso Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Meso Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Navkar Terminals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 10.3 Reaffirmed R. Mahendra and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 74.5 Reaffirmed Credit R. Mahendra and Co. Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 35.5 Assigned R. N. Bajaj Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Shiva Energy Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1455 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd United Trade And Investments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 163.5 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.2 Reaffirmed Amara Raja Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amit Rice and Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 26 Assigned Amit Rice and Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Amit Rice and Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned Loan Fac B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Assigned B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac B.P.Packagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 14 Assigned Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 317 Upgraded from CRISIL B D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 160 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Finvent Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. Khanna and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Loan Fac G. Khanna and Company CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned G. Khanna and Company Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Ganesh Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Golden Agrarian Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Heranba Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JSW Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Reaffirmed Rating Khandelwal Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lalchand Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Lancer Laser Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lancer Laser Tech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Lancer Laser Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 64.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Laxmi Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Laxmi Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 111 Downgraded from CRISIL B Meso Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Navkar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 508.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2695.8 Reaffirmed Navkar Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Navkar Terminals Ltd TL CRISIL A 2660 Reaffirmed Prakruti Life Science Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed R. N. Bajaj Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned S S M Foundation Trust For Educational LT Loan CRISIL D 44 Assigned and Social Development S S M Foundation Trust For Educational Overdraft CRISIL D 16 Assigned and Social Development Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Santhosh Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 149.8 Reaffirmed Santhosh Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.4 Reaffirmed Santhosh Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Energy Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 149 Reaffirmed Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Venkata Sai Agencies Key CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions Overdraft CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Transline Air Cargo Services Pvt.Ltd. Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed United Trade And Investments CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49 Reaffirmed Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Z Fashions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Z Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)