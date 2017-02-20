Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 44 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Devi Fire Services BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Dipanshu Promoter and Builder Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Ganga Acrowools Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 130 Upgraded from Credit & Export CRISIL A Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 25 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC! CRISIL A2+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC& CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A & Sublimit of letter of credit: bank guarantee limit of Rs 0.10 crores and cash credit limit of Rs 0.75 crores Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^ Sublimit of letter of credit: bank guarantee limit of Rs 0.15 crores Girdhar Gopal Rice Product Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 1 Reaffirmed Discounting IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee or standby letter of credit. Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Giriraj Rice and Agro Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Assigned Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Krishna Udyog - New Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Manish International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed * Interchageable with letter of credit amounting Rs.160 crore and buyers credit amounting Rs.70 crore Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed R. K. Industries - Jharkhand Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Revmax Telecom Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sara Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sara International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sara International Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 250 Downgraded Documentary Bills from CRISIL A4 Purchase Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 76 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust BG CRISIL A4 125 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 115 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A3 Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Sri Ponni Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Silichem Industries LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 920 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7358 Reaffirmed Veda Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.1 Assigned Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Well Knit Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 65 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank Tier I Bond CRISIL A- 10000 Withdrawal Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Perpetual Bond CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Tier II Bond CRISIL AA- 6000 Withdrawal Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Withdrawal Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II CRISIL AA- 13500 Reaffirmed Bonds Astalakshmi Agencies CC* CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes sublimit of LC to the extent of Rs.2 crore Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Astalakshmi Agencies Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 210 Assigned Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Devi Fire Services Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Devi Fire Services Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Devi Fire Services CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Dipanshu Promoter and Builder Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Eastern Mattresses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Gajra Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Sublimit of cash credit: export packing credit and pre-shipment credit in foreign currency of Rs 12.80 crores; export packing Credit and export bills purchase of Rs 8.80 crores. Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ # Sublimit of cash credit: export packing credit, pre-shipment credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchase, foreign bills discounting of Rs 6.60 crores and letter of credit limit of Rs 0.75 crores Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ $ Sublimit of cash credit: export packing credit, pre-shipment credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchase, foreign bills discounting of Rs 7.50 crores Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A- 140 Upgraded from loan@ CRISIL BBB+ @ Sublimit is export packing credit which include Inland letter of credit and foreign letter of credit of Rs 10 crore Ganga Acrowools Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 305.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Girdhar Gopal Rice Product Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Girdhar Gopal Rice Product TL CRISIL BB- 5.4 Assigned Girdhar Gopal Rice Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.6 Assigned Loan Fac Girdhar Gopal Rice Product CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 225.7 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 725.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 4.1 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagannath Traders - Delhi CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jai Giriraj Rice and Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Jai Giriraj Rice and Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 132.7 Assigned Jai Giriraj Rice and Agro Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 18.8 Assigned Jai Giriraj Rice and Agro Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Jai Mata Di Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Jai Mata Di Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Jai Mata Di Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Loan Fac Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 306.1 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 23.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Krishna Udyog - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Krishna Udyog - New Delhi Drop Line CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Krishna Udyog - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Manish International Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Credit Manish International Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Purchase* * Interchangeable up to Rs 1 crore between foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting to export packing credit (EPC) and vice versa. Manish International Standby Line of CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed Credit Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Limits Marc Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed MNG Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned MNG Overseas Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 178.6 Assigned Narendra Nath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Narendra Nath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Pasupati Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Proform Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Proform Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PVS Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R. K. Industries - Jharkhand Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac R. K. Industries - Jharkhand LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned R. K. Industries - Jharkhand CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Raihan Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Fasteners Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Assigned Rajasthan Fasteners Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 3 Assigned Rajasthan Fasteners Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Assigned Purchase Rajasthan Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Rajasthan Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 167.5 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 167 Reaffirmed Revmax Telecom Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B S.R. Collection Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sara International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sara International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sara International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sara International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 260 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB+ Sara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 510 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sara Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sara Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shanker Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Vaari Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Shridhar Kraftpack LLP CC CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Shridhar Kraftpack LLP TL CRISIL B 53 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 76.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sidharth Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.2 Reaffirmed Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 700 Assigned Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Limits Silverton Pulp and Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Social Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Social Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Sree Anjaneya Medical Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sri Ponni Industries CC CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Limits Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92.6 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Reaffirmed Sunrise Silichem Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sunrise Silichem Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Tirvani Rice Industry CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Veda Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Veda Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 10.8 Assigned Veda Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Veda Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 12.6 Assigned Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Fac Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Well Knit Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 38.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 74.4 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Whirlpool of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.