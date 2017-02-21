Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Akas Medical BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LOC CRISIL A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Alok Shivhare BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 57 Assigned Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 83 Assigned Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 149870 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 19825 Reaffirmed BSL Engineering Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed L. D. International LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed L. D. International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ms Bait Al Tamur Co BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed N. R. C. Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Loan Fac Oyster Printers and Publishers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1388.8 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3401.8 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Shastha Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Shastha Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 168 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. Mohammed Ali CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Abdos Lamitubes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Abdos Lamitubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Abdos Lamitubes Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 320 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 221.1 Reaffirmed Ahuja Synfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 178.9 Assigned Akas Medical CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Akas Medical LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.2 Reaffirmed Alok Shivhare CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Arthi Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Arthi Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.4 Reaffirmed Arthi Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashtech Buildpro India Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 109.8 Assigned Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Fac Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Atul Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 23.3 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL AAA 241800 Reaffirmed @ Rs 5015.0 crore is interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 6100 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 99125 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 165615 Reaffirmed Limits BSL Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Capital Agro Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Capital Agro Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Chirag Rice & Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B+ 6.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 2700 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 899 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed Hariom Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Hariom Corporation TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.6 Reaffirmed HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 4805.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20194.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inesh Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2500 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kajuwalla CC & WC demand loanCRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed KEW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 149.5 Reaffirmed KEW Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 61.5 Reaffirmed Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahathi Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 282 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ms Bait Al Tamur Co Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ms Bait Al Tamur Co CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ms Bait Al Tamur Co Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Reaffirmed Oyster Printers and Publishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned P. S. Enterprises - Ghaziabad CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Paras Tarp Industries CC CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Paras Tarp Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Paras Tarp Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit /Local Bill Discounting/Export Bill Discounting/Packing Credit and Bank Guarantees. Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 674 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Raj Waterscape Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ravina Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Shastha Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sidhara Exports CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sidhara Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Vaishnavi Jute Traders Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Scheme Protection Oriented Scheme Series 17 (3.5 years) Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA - Assigned Scheme Protection Oriented Scheme Series 18 (3.5 years) Sushee Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U. S. Agrawal & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 746.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 520.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 63.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 