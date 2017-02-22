Feb 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Bearings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1300 Reaffirmed BP Equities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 950 Notice of Withdrawal Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1117 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Foremost International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 90 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Foremost International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 26.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Foremost International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni LtdBG CRISIL A4 60.3 Reaffirmed Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni LtdLOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Forward Malu Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ommi Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Pharmchem Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 20 Assigned *100% interchangeable with foreign bill purchase Pharmchem LOC CRISIL A4 99 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed PV Knit Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned PV Knit Fashions BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned PV Knit Fashions Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Assigned R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Raghav Export BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Raghav Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 255 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Buyer`s Credit^ CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Working Capital Demand Loan. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed * Rs 500 Crore is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC S. Thartius Engineering Contractors BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sahara Poultry Farm Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Electromelts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^^^ CRISIL A2 3750 Reaffirmed ^^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs. 59 crore Technofab Engineering Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 1350 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes a letters of credit sub-limit of Rs. 25 crore Technofab Engineering Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed # Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs. 27 crore Technofab Engineering Ltd BG## CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed ## Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs. 15 crore Technofab Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1300 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 3488 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed VRP Telematics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Western Carriers India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R. Foods And Consumer Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Ltd ABC Bearings Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit to the extent of Rs.5 crore . ABC Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 255.8 Reaffirmed ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee limit ABC Bearings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 594.2 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Axolo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Axolo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axolo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned B. T. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned B. T. Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned Balaji Rice Industries - Nellore CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Balaji Rice Industries - Nellore LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Balaji Rice Industries - Nellore Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BP Equities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 1000 Notice of Withdrawal Centum Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 340 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 343 Reaffirmed Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Limits Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 262.5 Reaffirmed Foremost International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Inland Waterways Authority of India Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Assigned * The bonds have been named as "GoI fully serviced bonds" by the Ministry of Finance. Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni LtdCC CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Keshranand Ginning and Pressing Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Reaffirmed Kumar Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 136.2 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd PS CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed L. V. Dairys - Patas CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed L. V. Dairys - Patas TL CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed M. Chandravadana Lease Rental CRISIL B+(SO) 50 Assigned Discounting Loan Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Mahamaya Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malebennur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Malebennur Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Malu Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 247.5 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 568.9 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ommi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 26210 Reaffirmed Pharmchem CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Prerna Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Prerna Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Prerna Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Prerna Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Prince Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Withdrawal Loan Fac PV Knit Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac PV Knit Fashions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned R. N. Oswal Hosiery Factory CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Radhakrishna Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Raghav Export CC CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Raghav Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghav Export TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Rasi Foods CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Rasi Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned S. Thartius Engineering Contractors Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sahara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sahara Poultry Farm Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Gold Card Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Gold Loan up to a limit of Rs.15 crore. Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shaji Mathew Overdraft CRISIL B+ 61 Assigned Shaji Mathew Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Electromelts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Steam Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Super Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 87.4 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 49 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.6 Reaffirmed Surabhi Supreme Marbles And Granites Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Surabhi Supreme Marbles And Granites CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd Surabhi Supreme Marbles And Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 630 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Surin Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300.4 Assigned Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded Services Pvt Ltd) from CRISIL BB- Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded Services Pvt Ltd) Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB- Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic TL CRISIL B+ 14.5 Downgraded Services Pvt Ltd) from CRISIL BB- Technofab Engineering Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and foreign bill purchase. Technofab Engineering Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed @ Includes Rs.10 crore sub-limit of export packing credit and foreign bill purchase. Technofab Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Technofab Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 577.4 Reaffirmed Limits Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3085 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4456 Reaffirmed VRP Telematics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Western Carriers India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 905 Reaffirmed Western Carriers India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Yarlagadda Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)