Feb 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed 20 Microns Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20.8 Reaffirmed Forward 20 Microns Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase# # Interchangeable with cash credit Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 5 Reassigned Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL D 38.8 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Foreign CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Discounting Bill from CRISIL A4 Purchase Ellenbarrie Tea And Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Enayat Overseas Export Packing CRISIL A3 270 Upgraded Credit & Export from CRISIL Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discountingA4+ Ethix Clothing BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kartik Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed KKSPUN India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2970 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 KKSPUN India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 420 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 KKSPUN India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 1630 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Mili Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Assigned Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 7885 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with buyer's credit/supplier's credit SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 174 Assigned Loan Fac SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 2065 Assigned SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 426 Assigned Unique Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 169903.8Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 30780 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3369.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 6278.2 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Wellbore Engineering Company BG CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Yazdani Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 63.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 610 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 141.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB 127.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 540.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.3 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 119.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.6 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare (Trivandrum) Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL A-(SO) 3000 Assigned Bansal Starch And Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Bansal Starch And Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Bansal Starch And Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bls Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Fac Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 588.7 Assigned Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Fac Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 203.9 Assigned Loan Fac Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 255 Reaffirmed Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL C Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL C Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 46.2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Limits from CRISIL C Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company WC TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ellenbarrie Tea And Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Limits Ellenbarrie Tea And Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Ellenbarrie Tea And Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Enayat Overseas Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 39 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB+ Enayat Overseas TL CRISIL BBB- 36.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ess Emm Enterprises CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ess Emm Enterprises Proposed TL CRISIL B 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ethix Clothing CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 84.7 Assigned Govardhan Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 117.8 Assigned Goyal Rice Mills - Moonak (Punjab) Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 80 Assigned Goyal Rice Mills - Moonak (Punjab) CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Goyal Rice Mills - Moonak (Punjab) TL CRISIL B 14 Assigned Gurudeva Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gurudeva Charitable Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Gurudeva Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed Gurudeva Charitable Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jagmohan Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jagmohan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Kartik Construction Company CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Karuppaswamy Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned KKSPUN India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ KKSPUN India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 100 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ KKSPUN India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 480 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Manjunatha Agro Foods LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Assigned Manjunatha Agro Foods LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Mili Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mili Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mili Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Nagarsheth Shipbreakers Line of Credit CRISIL D 850 Reaffirmed R M Dhariwal (HUF) CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed R M Dhariwal (HUF) TL CRISIL BB 152 Assigned R M Dhariwal (HUF) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 128 Assigned Loan Fac R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned R.K.Engineers Sales Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Limits Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 675 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 750 Assigned Loan Fac SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 85 Assigned Shagun Realty LT Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sharma Construction Co-Amritsar CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sharma Construction Co-Amritsar TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Shree Krishna Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Signet Corporation TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Silver Oak Shops and Office TL CRISIL B+ 413.2 Reaffirmed Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd Sri Krishna Nutritions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Nutritions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA - Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ - Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ - Reaffirmed Unique Ship Breaking Corporation CC# CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned #Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit facility USK Agro Sciences CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned USK Agro Sciences LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Veekesy Slippers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Veekesy Slippers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Veekesy Slippers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vision Metalik Company CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vision Metalik Company TL CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 1990.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.199.03 crore is INR equivalent of USD 44 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 22780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd External CRISIL AA 4171.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.417.17 crore is INR equivalent of USD 92 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 4772.5 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 628.4 Reaffirmed Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 35000 Reaffirmed *The above NCDs were earlier subordinated to external debt. Now, the subordination clause has been removed. Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 40000 Reaffirmed *The above NCDs were earlier subordinated to external debt. Now, the subordination clause has been removed. Wellbore Engineering Company CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Wellbore Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Wellbore Engineering Company TL CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Yazdani Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 166.1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Yazdani Steel and Power Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 54.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Yazdani Steel and Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 100.7 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL C Yazdani Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 473.8 Downgraded from CRISIL C Yazdani Steel and Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 114.4 Downgraded from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)