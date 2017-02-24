Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Notice of Withdrawal Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Notice of Withdrawal *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4550 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Chinmay Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Duroflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Duroflex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Duroflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 42 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Esdee Paints Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1580 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed BG* CRISIL A3+ 1393.8 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 609.5 Reaffirmed General Security and Information BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned; Services Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked Geojit Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed Geojit Financial Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.12 crore of export packing credit Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 690.5 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KAD Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Lambodhara Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A2+ 64 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed P.B.I Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed P.B.I Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 1270 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 444.5 Reaffirmed Veevee Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Solar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Solar Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 2600 Assigned *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Adwaith Lakshmi Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 2000 @ Corporation V/2012* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 774 @ Corporation II/2008* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 800 @ Corporation III/2008* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+ 1210 @ Corporation IV/2010* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+ 2080 @ Corporation VIII/2014* *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhoomee Land Developers and Builders TL CRISIL BB 92.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Brijbasi Fire Safety Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Buildquick Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Chinmay Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Coco Latex Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Duroflex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Duroflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Duroflex Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Duroflex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 15.8 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A 101.5 Reaffirmed Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 43 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Furnace Fabrica India Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Furnace Fabrica India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 466.6 Reaffirmed Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 312.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Furnace Fabrica India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed General Security and Information CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned; Services Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Golden Apple CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Golden Apple LT Loan CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Indcon Projects and Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 2490 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB Indus Motor Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 695.9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 34.1 Reaffirmed Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jeya Sathya Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B- KAD Housing Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned KAD Housing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed YR *Includes sub-limit of Rs.12 crore of export packing credit Lalchand Gem & Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 235 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 372 Reaffirmed Luni Power Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac *Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee are interchangeable Montage Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed P.B.I Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed PTC India Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2150 Reaffirmed QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed QUA Water Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajdhani Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned S H Kelkar And Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S H Kelkar And Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 1670 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs 95 crore export packing credit facility; sub-limit of Rs 20 crore overdraft facility, sub-limit of Rs 40 crore bills discounting facility; sub-limit of Rs 20 crore letter of credit facility/bank guarantee. SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed SAN Automotive Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Savute Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Scan Energy and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 590 Reaffirmed Scan Energy and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Scan Energy and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 808.3 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Ltd Buyer’s Credit CRISIL A+ 520 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sheela Foam Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sheela Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 382.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Sparsh Fab Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sparsh Fab Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Chaitanya Rice Mill - East Godavari CC CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned The Jamshri Ranjitsinghji Spinning And CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Weaving Mills Co. Ltd Enhanced from Rs.1250 Crore Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 385 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 86.1 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasanth and Co CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 95.8 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 154.2 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Veevee Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Veevee Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Veevee Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Victorian Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Vishal Mega Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 137.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Mega Mart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2488 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 2890 Reaffirmed Zephyr Fabric Trading LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.