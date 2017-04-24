Apr 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Associates - Mansa BG CRISIL A4 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Agribase Commodities Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3.3 Issuer Not Forward Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Altair Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 15 Issuer Not Forward Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Avinashi Ads BG CRISIL A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D C.M.S. Balan & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Double-Dee Technology Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Hindusthan Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4000 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Mangalath Cashews Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Mangalath Cashews Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 47 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Monarch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Plasto Manufacturing Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Forge Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Issuer Not Credit Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ and removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed S Kumar Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4 14 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed S.A. Sawant Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Sai Power Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 12.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sonu Builders BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 40 Reassigned Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tushar Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Venkatrama International LLP Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Discounting Fac Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vishal Surgical Equipment Co- New Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 250 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 590 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed ABC Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 1860 Issuer Not Credit Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Abhivyakti Welfare Society Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Limits Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Aggarwal Associates - Mansa CC CRISIL B 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB Agribase Commodities CC CRISIL B 48.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Agribase Commodities TL CRISIL B 1.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Agribase Commodities Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 11.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Altair Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Altair Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Amar Jyoti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Amar Jyoti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 104 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 17.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.9 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ankita Agro and Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34.9 Reaffirmed Ankita Agro and Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65.1 Reaffirmed Anubhav Trading Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Anubhav Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL B 280 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL B 37.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Asan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Asan Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Asian Earthmovers CC CRISIL D 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Avinashi Ads CC CRISIL B 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D BNP Paribas India Solutions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AAA 300 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 3 Cr and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 8 Cr. C.M.S. Balan & Co. CC CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed C.M.S. Balan & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Issuer Not Purchase Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed C.M.S. Balan & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed C.Natarajan TL CRISIL B 85 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 790 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 235 Reaffirmed Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Credit Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Double-Dee Technology Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Double-Dee Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Loan Fac Double-Dee Technology Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Double-Dee Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Eden Critical Care Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Feris Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 330 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Guru Nanak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Guru Nanak International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Harvins Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hindusthan Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed HK Infraventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Hotel Magic Mountain Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 84950 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) ICICI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 5180 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 55050 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II) ICICI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 611 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II)# #Pertains to Upper Tier-II bonds issued by the erstwhile Bank of Rajasthan (BoR), which have been transferred to ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICI Bank) following the merger of BoR with ICICI Bank Ltd. ICICI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31820 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II) ICICI Bank Ltd* Bonds/Debentures CRISIL AAA 6290 Reaffirmed *Pertains to the erstwhile ICICI Ltd's debt instruments rated by CRISIL;these instruments were transferred to ICICI Bank following the merger of ICICI Ltd with ICICI Bank Intimate Jewels (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B 25 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Intimate Jewels (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP - 41500 Withdrawal Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 36000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 38000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5500 Withdrawal Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 44810 Withdrawal Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 25000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 133670 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL D 32120 Reaffirmed JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Property JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jumbo Fireworks India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Assigned Suspension Revoked Jumbo Fireworks India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned Suspension Revoked Just Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 92 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Just Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Just Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kamran Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 250 Issuer Not Credit Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kamya Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Kamya Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 2500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, overdraft, and bill discounting to the extent of Rs 250 crore, and with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) to the extent of Rs 200 crore L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A 11000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyer's credit, and PCFC to the extent of Rs 150 crore L&T-MHPS Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Vishnu Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Laxmi Vishnu Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Libra Hyundai CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Suspension Revoked Libra Hyundai Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Suspension Revoked Libra Hyundai LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Suspension Revoked Lissie Medical Institutions LT Loan CRISIL A- 390 Assigned Lissie Medical Institutions Overdraft CRISIL A- 110 Assigned Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Infraengineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalath Cashews CC CRISIL B 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MBR Group LT Loan CRISIL B 500 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 680 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 384.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 268.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 71.6 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Audinarayana Enterprises Pvt Open CC CRISIL B 560 Reaffirmed Ltd Monarch Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Monarch Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Monarch Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 81.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B MSPL Ltd CC CRISIL B 2750 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from BB+ MSPL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 4650 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from BB+ Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 3.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B- ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 4000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 26210 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.1 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed P.S.K. Textiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL C 30 Issuer Not Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 4 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Plasto Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Plasto Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Plasto Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL D 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL D 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL D 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL D 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Raghav Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 289.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghav Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghav Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 168.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 183 Reaffirmed Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Reaffirmed Raj Breeders and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 133.8 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 140.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Raj Gems Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 259.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Rajkumar Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- and removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35.6 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.4 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane NiyamitCC-Stock CRISIL B- 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane NiyamitLT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 260 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed S Kumar Engineering Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S Kumar Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 66 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S Kumar Engineering Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S Kumar Engineering Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 66 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S.A. Sawant Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Sadaram Ginning And Pressing Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sadaram Ginning And Pressing Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sai Power Constructions CC CRISIL B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded fromCRISIL B+ Sai Power Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded fromCRISIL B+ Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Samay Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 17.3 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions CC CRISIL C 75 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Shriram Industries and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Shriram Industries and Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 161 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sonu Builders CC CRISIL B 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sonu Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sree Guru Raghavendra Farm TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Srinivasa Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sulakshana Agencies CC CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB- 2650 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunhill Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1750 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Surajmull Gouti CC* CRISIL BB- 750 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with gold metal loan Surajmull Gouti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Suvarna Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swaroop Techno Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tamil Naadu Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Trans Volt Engineering CC CRISIL B 5 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Trans Volt Engineering LT Loan CRISIL B 4.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Trans Volt Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.9 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Tribhawan and Co. Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Tushar Fabrics CC CRISIL B 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tushar Fabrics TL CRISIL B 6.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka (A Unit of TL CRISIL B- 1450 Issuer Not All India Society For Health Aid Cooperating Education and Research - A.S.H.A) Rating Reaffirmed Venkatrama International LLP Export Packing CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Credit Vijayasree Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vikram India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL B 84 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 128 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55.4 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Surgical Equipment Co- New Delhi CC CRISIL BB 25.5 Assigned Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ World Welfare Society Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Issuer Not Limits Cooperating Rating Reaffirmed Yadav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)