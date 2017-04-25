Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 9 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Service Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 192 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Notice of Withdrawal Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 137.1 Notice of Withdrawal Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Deutsche Bank A. G. CD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 13.4 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with post-shipment export packing credit facility; includes sub-limit of Rs.280 crores for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Jalan Jee Polytex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kaizen Metal Forming Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Lacma Panel Industries LLP Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Maitri Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Meghalaya Cast and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Priti Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Real Innerspring Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Redington India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 14000 Assigned CP) Redington India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2740 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 6016.9 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sai Service Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Sai Service Spares and Accessories Pvt BG CRISIL A1 180 Assigned Ltd Saiyyed Akhter Ali BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Watch Negative Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Watch Negative Shimla Auto BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Vama Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adiraj Manpower Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Aesthetic Gold Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB 139 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 252.5 Reaffirmed Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Blossom Gold Collections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Brigade Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Caltech Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Caltech Polymers Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Ch. Veeraraghavulu Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chandan Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durgapur Iron and Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Eminent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 157.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 99 Upgraded from CRISIL D Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 13000 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan; includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.125 crores Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Himalaya Construction Co.Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hotel Pearl TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Hotel Pearl WC TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Jalan Jee Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Jeelani Marine Products CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Jeelani Marine Products Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Jharkhand Road Project Implementation NCD Provisional Co. Ltd CRISIL AA 4800 Assigned^ ^A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating would either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015 directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), 'Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by credit rating agencies (CRAs)' Kaizen Metal Forming Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kaizen Metal Forming Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kaizen Metal Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Khurana Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Lacma Panel Industries LLP TL CRISIL B 73.5 Assigned Lacma Panel Industries LLP CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Lakshman Veer Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Live City Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rating Watch with Negative Implications' Maitri Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maitri Educational Society TL CRISIL B 79 Reaffirmed Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 89.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications’ Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Watch Developing Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Withdrawal Nirban Realtors and Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirban Realtors and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Limits Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Oberai Motors Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Oberai Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Pawan Castings (Meghalaya) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.9 Reaffirmed Penguin Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popular Function Organisers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Popular Function Organisers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 430 Reaffirmed Fac Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Prominent Jewel Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications' Raheem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Raheem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raheem Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Credit Real Innerspring Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Real Innerspring Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Real Innerspring Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Redington India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6950 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 943.1 Reaffirmed Regaal Resources Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Riches Jewel Arcade Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Riches Jewel Arcade Llp Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sai Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 705 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sai Service Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 145 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Sai Service Spares and Accessories Pvt CC* CRISIL A 30 Assigned Ltd * Working capital demand loan of Rs.1.5 crore is sub-limit of Cash Credit Saiyyed Akhter Ali TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Saiyyed Akhter Ali CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Watch Negative Shah and Parikh Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Watch Negative Sheen Golden Jewels (india) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications Shimla Auto TL CRISIL B 6.3 Assigned Shimla Auto CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 98.3 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Stadmed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Removed from 'Rating Watch with Positive Implications Thatipalli Infra Projects LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- The Devicolam Distilleries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.