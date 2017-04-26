Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Designs BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 3850 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs 10.0 crore for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Chemmarathil Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Dalip Singh Rathore BG CRISIL A4 67 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 22.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Interlace India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Janki Newsprint Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1257.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3645 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 135 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Plasticizers Ltd ommercial Paper CRISIL A1+ 250 Upgraded from Programme CRISIL A1 KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1585 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A1) KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 5200 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Metal Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Naresh Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sub limit of Rs 8.4 Crores for Direct Bills and Rs 3 Crores for Packing Credit Naresh Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Power Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65.5 Reaffirmed P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Radhika Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Radhika Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 3020 Reaffirmed * Including sub-limit of Rs.10 crore for letter of credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 640 Reaffirmed Sakhi Food Products LOC CRISIL A4 6.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sapna Gems Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sapna Gems Post Shipment CRISIL D 120 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Sapna Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Sejal Exports India Post Shipment CRISIL A3 281 Assigned Credit SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 7.1 Reaffirmed Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Ram Fibres Packing Credit CRISIL 90 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Sri Varalakshmi Hitech Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 2300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 750 Assigned TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Wintouch Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. R. Rathinasabapathy and Bros CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Acute Designs CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Aiswarya Granites LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aiswarya Granites Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aiswarya Granites Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs 4.25 crore for letter of credit Astra Microwave Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 376.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 401 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Balanagu Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 42.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Balanagu Industries Open CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Calpro Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Carborundum Universal Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, buyer's credit, bill discounting, bill guarantees and letter of credit. Carborundum Universal Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1400 Reaffirmed Carborundum Universal Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Chemmarathil Cashew Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Limits D D International CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Dalip Singh Rathore CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL D 1220 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL D 1005 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 90.9 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 428.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt WC TL CRISIL D 105.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DGP Steel Star Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Fcom's Tex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Global Knitfab CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Global Knitfab TL CRISIL B 66.9 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd NCD issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 23150 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed issue GSEC Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed GSEC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 91.7 Reaffirmed Interlace India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Interlace India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Janki Newsprint Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kedia Guar Gum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Kedia Guar Gum Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Organic Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Polymers and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 79.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Kumar Dhall Mills CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Laxmi Steels CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Metal Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed M-Tek Engineers CC CRISIL BB 62 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M-Tek Engineers TL CRISIL BB 6.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nisan Exim TL CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Nisan Exim CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Nisan Exim SME Gold Card CRISIL BB 3 Assigned NYSE Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1100 Reaffirmed NYSE Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1100 Reaffirmed Om Power Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ P Ramesh CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P Ramesh Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Panchdeep Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Panduronga Timblo Industrias CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Panduronga Timblo Industrias Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 104.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prithvi Sound Products Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Limit to the extent of Rs 25 Crore Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 970 Reaffirmed Sakhi Food Products CC CRISIL B 24.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sakhi Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL B 52.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sambhav Detergents Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 500 Reaffirmed Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Sejal Exports India Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 19 Assigned Credit Shamshree International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shamshree International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Fully interchangeable to cash credit limits Shankar Industries Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 69.5 Reaffirmed Shree Bala Ji Warehouse TL CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Research and CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Training Institute Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Research and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Training Institute Loan Fac Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Research and TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Training Institute Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Siddhi Vinayak Alloys CC CRISIL B 34 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Alloys TL CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Siri Ganesh Rice And Oil Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Siri Ganesh Rice And Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Siva Cashew Company CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SLS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Southern Holdings & Investments LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Sri Ganesh Steels CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ganesh Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded Industries from CRISIL BB- Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Industries from CRISIL BB- Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Industries Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Loganayaki Timbers CC CRISIL B 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Loganayaki Timbers LOC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 109.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sri Manjubashini Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Sri Murugar Spinning Mill CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ram Fibres Bill Discounting CRISIL B 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ram Fibres Rupee TL CRISIL B 11 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Sai Lakshmi Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 56.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Srinivasa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Hitech Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 83.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Varalakshmi Hitech Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu CC CRISIL B 39.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steelways Enterprises CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Steelways Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Tubes Open CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Subhshri Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1400 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned TNS Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transcorp International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Transcorp International Ltd FD FA-/Ne 150 Notice of Withdrawal Ultra Tech Transmissions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unitriveni Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Unitriveni Overseas Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Credit Unitriveni Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Discounting Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabh Textiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1187.8 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Wintouch Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Wintouch Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Wintouch Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 69.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.