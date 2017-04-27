Apr 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed * Interchagaeable with CC limit upto Rs.3.5 crore Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Arcon Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Arix Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Art N Glass Inc. BG CRISIL A3+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. LOC CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions LOC CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Bhadresh Natural Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 4.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ DACC International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Danieli India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3400 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed Drishti Lifestyle Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ebro India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 4600 Assigned Foreign Currency Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Withdrawal Faith Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 470 Reaffirmed G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Forward Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Fac Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 25 Downgraded A4 (Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Haro Gouri Agro Products BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Holly Offshore Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.7 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co. BG CRISIL A4 16.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned JM Financial Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned JM Financial Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal JM Financial Capital Ltd ST DEBT CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed ((Including CP) JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed K. Manikandan BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kamachi Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Karthik Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Karthik Enterprises Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Enterprises - Hyderabad Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 234 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) M. Ilaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 47 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Moulika Infra Developers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Mukesh Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 435 Reaffirmed @Rs 30 crore as ad hoc unsecured import LC limits N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Reassigned Omvir Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 93 Reaffirmed Omvir Singh Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sai Service Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 270 Reaffirmed Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shukan Micro Mineral LLP BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed VNS Accessories (India) LLP Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Marble Palace CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Adarsh Jan Kalyan Evam Shiksha Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Limits Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 116 Reaffirmed Alloy Tech CC CRISIL BB- 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alloy Tech Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports CC CRISIL B 37 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Overdraft CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Amplus Solar Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 480 Assigned Arcon Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.5 Reaffirmed Arcon Project Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Arix Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Arix Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Art N Glass Inc. CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Art N Glass Inc. Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Art N Glass Inc. Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Credit Art N Glass Inc. TL CRISIL BBB 42.9 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Axsys Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 49.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axsys Solutions TL CRISIL B- 32.9 Assigned Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Bhadresh Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Birma Industrial and Business CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from Enterprise Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Birma Industrial and Business Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Enterprise Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 51.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB+ Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Coast to Coast Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 172.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Crest Composites and Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 103.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ DACC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1600 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Loan from parent company (Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SPA) Danieli India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac dB Devices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamic Building Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dynamic Building Concepts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dynamic Building Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Emil Traders Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Emil Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Excellent Power Cable Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 3536.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Five Stars Bulkcarriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 128.2 Reaffirmed G and G International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 68.5 Reaffirmed G and G International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G and G International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20.6 Reaffirmed G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 395 Reaffirmed Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 74.4 Reaffirmed Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gautam Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gayatri Agro Oil and Food Products CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gayatri Agro Oil and Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Gayatri Agro Oil and Food Products TL CRISIL B 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gemini Enterprises-Hyderabad CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Govardhan Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GVR Nutries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ GVR Nutries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ H P Rama Reddy Lease Rental CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL B+ Hariom Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Hariom Yamaha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Haro Gouri Agro Products CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Haro Gouri Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haro Gouri Agro Products TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Haveli Entertainments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Reaffirmed Himachal Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hindustan Jewellers CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hitech Extrusion Llp CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Hitech Extrusion Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Extrusion Llp TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Holly Offshore Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) Holly Offshore Logistics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 55.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB (Issuer Not Cooperating) ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 48500 Reaffirmed Infinium Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Infinium Pharmachem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating J N S L Ferro Alloys CC CRISIL B 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J N S L Ferro Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ J N S L Ferro Alloys TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J. M. Feed Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 98 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1466.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaksons Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 355.8 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co. CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jamna Metal Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 100.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jamna Metal Co. TL CRISIL C 18.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jamna Metal Co. WC TL CRISIL C 55 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Japan Metal Building System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Jay Bajrang Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Jay Bajrang Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Jay Bajrang Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned JayMangal Realities TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JP Developers TL CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 390 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1083.5 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. M. Enterprises - Tirunelveli CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned K. Manikandan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac K. Manikandan CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Karthik Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36.9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Khudiram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B 9.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Enterprises - Hyderabad CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 16 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krrish Motors Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5527 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5910 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1517.5 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed KSS Petron Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 180.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 92.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Laxmi Enterprises - Mumbai Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 972 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Laxmi Enterprises - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 67.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Loomtex Fabrics CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Loomtex Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 580 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) M. Ilaiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed M. Ilaiah and Company Overdraft CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed M. Ilaiah and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.M.Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed M.M.Cotton Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B 3.7 Reaffirmed M.M.Cotton Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Mahavir Builders CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Mahavir Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Maitri and Maitri Builders and Proposed TL CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Developers from CRISIL BB Manikeswari Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 680 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 384.1 Reaffirmed Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 568.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2451.9 Reaffirmed Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 988.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B+ MNR Dairy Farms TL CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Moulika Infra Developers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL C 75 Reaffirmed Moulika Infra Developers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mukesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Mukesh Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank overdraft Munjal Showa Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 685 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Nagpal Warehouse Inc. TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 78.7 Reaffirmed Nagreeka Brij Hotels Vadodara Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narcinva Damodar Naik Secured Overdraft CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Navjivan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Fac Omvir Singh Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 44.8 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Oswal Agricomm Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed PRR Travels CC CRISIL BB 102.5 Reaffirmed PRR Travels LT Loan CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Credit Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Safe Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.7 Reaffirmed Sai Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Sai Service Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with working capital demand loan Sai Service Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Sai Service Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A+ 400 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Service Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samay Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Samay Cotton LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Sattik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shukan Micro Mineral LLP CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Shukan Micro Mineral LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shukan Micro Mineral LLP TL CRISIL B 72 Reaffirmed Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Someshwar Organisors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Someshwar Organisors TL CRISIL B+ 210 Assigned Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Specialty Polyfilms India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed Tushar Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned U. K. Paper Converters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Udyog Mandir CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Udyog Mandir WC TL CRISIL BB 1.7 Reaffirmed Ultra Tech Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Wire Products CC CRISIL D 119.5 Reaffirmed United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Wire Products TL CRISIL D 1.7 Reaffirmed Varun Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Varun Exports LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Varun Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Varun Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B VNS Accessories (India) LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Western Heat And Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Assigned Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.