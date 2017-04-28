Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) BG CRISIL A4 5.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amcon Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed BDG Metal and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Binanda Kalita BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Charms Chem Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reassigned Cozy Touch Poly Foams India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned D.D.Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Dandapat Heemghar (A Unit Of Dandapat BG CRISIL A4 1.1 Assigned Rice Mills Pvt Ltd) Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhall Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dhall Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dinesh Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Genins India TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Hajee A.P.Bava and Company BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Hind Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Jai Multi Engineering Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Jay Pee & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Kirti Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kodai Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Lakhy Constructions Overdraft CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Ma Shantimoyee Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 16 # Bank guarantee of Rs.1.60 crore as a sub limit of Letter of credit facility Mayanks Welfare Society BG CRISIL 115 Reaffirmed A4++(Issuer Not Cooperating) Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mercury Travels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Mercury Travels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed Credit A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Net Check Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Net Check Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 60 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pareena Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Pebco Motors Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Picson Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R B A Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed R B A Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+/Stable* R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+/Stable* Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 79.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Renny Steels BG CRISIL 4.6 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Renny Steels LOC CRISIL 25.4 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Romega Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd BG CRISIL 3 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL 17.5 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL 40 Downgraded Foreign Currency A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing Packing Credit CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 300 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 56 Reaffirmed STS Utility Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed The Shivalika Rugs Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ United Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A4(Issuer Not Cooperating) Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Vaghasiya Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A4+ Vaghasiya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Zuari Cement Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 450 Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Babu Sah CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed A.G. Babu Sah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A.G. Babu Sah Rupee TL CRISIL B 9.8 Reaffirmed Ajeet Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Property Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Export Packing CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Amaravathi Spinning Mills (Rajapalayam) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Amcon Construction Co CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable* Annapurna Buildcon Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 16 Upgraded from CRISIL B Annapurna Buildcon Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 234 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial CC CRISIL BB 40 (Upgraded Corporation from CRISIL BB-/Stable Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial Proposed TL CRISIL BB 13.5 (Upgraded Corporation from CRISIL BB-/Stable Arun Ginning and Pressing Industrial TL CRISIL BB 6.5 (Upgraded Corporation from CRISIL BB-/Stable Avis India CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.5 Reaffirmed Batra Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed BDG Metal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 808.2 Reaffirmed BDG Metal and Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 200.8 Reaffirmed Limits BDG Metal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 164.7 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 28350 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 17650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyers credit. Binanda Kalita CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Charms Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable)* Charms Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable)* Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 540 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Cozy Touch Poly Foams India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Cozy Touch Poly Foams India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.3 Assigned Loan Fac Cozy Touch Poly Foams India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.7 Assigned D.D.Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Dandapat Heemghar (A Unit Of Dandapat TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Rice Mills Pvt Ltd) Dandapat Heemghar (A Unit Of Dandapat CC CRISIL B- 54 Assigned Rice Mills Pvt Ltd) Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B/Stable Dhall Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B- Dinesh Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Future Mining Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gem Corpochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Gem Corpochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Genins India TPA Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Genins India TPA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45.5 Assigned Hind Construction CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 151.2 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Integra Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Integra Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 324 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integra Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Invent Assets Securitisation and LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Invent Assets Securitisation and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Invent Assets Securitisation and Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Pvt Ltd Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Jai Multi Engineering Co. WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Jai Multi Engineering Co. TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jai Multi Engineering Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Multi Engineering Co. CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Jay Pee & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Pee & Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 18 Assigned JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1185 Reaffirmed JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 101.6 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 271 Reaffirmed Kalpana Natural Forest Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Kalpana Natural Forest Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Kirti Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kodai Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Lakhy Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lotus Woodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Assigned Lotus Woodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Lotus Woodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Ma Shantimoyee Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Manish Empire TL CRISIL D 126 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mark International Foods Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Mark International Foods Stuff Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 80 * Packing credit to the extent of Rs.1.50 crore as a sub limit of cash credit facility Masta Machinery Stores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayanks Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mercury Travels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Mercury Travels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Motil Devi Organic Food Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Movement Impex Trading Co. Export Packing CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Credit Movement Impex Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac National Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 48.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ National Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Nauvata Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 18.5 Reaffirmed (pre-shipment credit) Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 37.5 Reaffirmed Neo Builders and Developers TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Net Check Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Option Oxides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 148 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Option Oxides Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Option Oxides Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 146 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Option Oxides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 66 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB- 12.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 107.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 17 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Patel Trading Corporation Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Fac Picson Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Premier Engineers CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Premier Engineers LOC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Premier Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Premier Engineers TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 138.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Assigned ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned ProTAC Foods International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac R B A Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with EPC/FBP/FBN/PCFC/PSFC R B A Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed R N Builders Cash TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned R. S. Steels CC CRISIL B 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable* R. S. Steels Channel Financing CRISIL B 202.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable* R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable)* R.K. Steel Manufacturing Company Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable)* Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL Withdrawal 44.2 Assigned Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Renny Steels CC CRISIL B 195 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1550 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Romega Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Romega Foam Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99 Reaffirmed Roots Cooling Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned S.R.K. Fabrics CC CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) S.R.K. Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D(Issuer Not Cooperating) S.R.K. Fabrics TL CRISIL 32 Reaffirmed D(Issuer Not Cooperating) Safilo Healthcare CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Safilo Healthcare TL CRISIL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saroj Prints (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed SAS Trading Company CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed SAS Trading Company TL CRISIL C 19.2 Reaffirmed Satvik Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 310 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export packing credit, post shipment credit and non-fund based bank facilities. Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 540 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sesha Sai Cotton Company CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Sesha Sai Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 84.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Shiksha Prasarini Samiti Pt. Madan Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Mohan Malviya Vidya Mandir Limits from CRISIL B+/Stable* Shivalik Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shivalik Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ganesh Rice Mill Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Shyam Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Tulsi Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Tulsi Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shri Krishnakripa Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Mahadev Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.6 Reaffirmed Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 20 Downgraded Ltd D(Issuer Not from CRISIL B Cooperating Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt CC CRISIL 100 Downgraded Ltd D(Issuer Not from CRISIL B Cooperating) Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 20 Downgraded Ltd D(Issuer Not from CRISIL B Cooperating) Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt CC CRISIL 100 Downgraded Ltd D(Issuer Not from CRISIL B Cooperating) Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Kaliswari Metal Powders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Purchase Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 11.4 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac STS Utility Services CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed STS Utility Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac STS Utility Services TL CRISIL B 17.7 Reaffirmed Superfine Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Superfine Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Superfine Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18 Reaffirmed Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 240 Assigned Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Symcom Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2500 Assigned Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 27500 Reaffirmed The Shivalika Rugs Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB The Shivalika Rugs Export Packing CRISIL B 18 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB United Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed C(Issuer Not Cooperating) United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed C(Issuer Not Cooperating) Vaishnav Cashews CC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vimal Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Vimal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vimal Industries TL CRISIL D 27.3 Reaffirmed Vision Minerals and Energy CC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable)* Vision Minerals and Energy Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Credit & Export from CRISIL Bills Negotiation/ BB- Foreign Bill Discounting Zuari Cement Ltd CC - 1500 Withdrawal Zuari Cement Ltd LOC & BG - 50 Withdrawal Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loan - 7980 Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)