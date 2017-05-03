May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Mkt A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Kartik Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Pagan Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Pagan Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Prafulla Kumar Mohanty BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prasad International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Prasad International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 210 Reaffirmed R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Rajesh Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 126 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Issuer Not Cooperating Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rishab Gum And Chemicals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Negotiation Saloraa Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Saloraa Fabs Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 311.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Surya Electricals - Khurja BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed V.C. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt LtdCorporate Loan CRISIL BBB 145 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 235 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AAr Commodity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Haraparvati Realtors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A(SO) 300 Reaffirmed Haraparvati Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A(SO) 1280 Reaffirmed Kartik Industries CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Lifestyle Sarees Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed M.S. Ahuja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed M.S. Ahuja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed M.S. Ahuja Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancinCRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Malebennur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Malebennur Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL B 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Pagan Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Pagan Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 97.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 1.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Paramount Blankets Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Parshuram Construction BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parshuram Construction Overdraft CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Parshuram Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Parshuram Construction TL CRISIL D 16.7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Payyanur Medical Service and Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Payyanur Medical Service and Research TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Pee Jay Imports Exports CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Phorum Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Phorum Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Prafulla Kumar Mohanty CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prafulla Kumar Mohanty TL CRISIL B 1.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prasad International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pressmach Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pressmach Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Priyesh Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Priyesh Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. S. Mirgane BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Mirgane CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. S. Mirgane TL CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rajesh Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Rajveer Cotton Ginning And Pressing CC CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Factory Issuer Not Cooperating Rajveer Cotton Ginning And Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed Factory Issuer Not Cooperating Rajveer Cotton Ginning And Pressing TL CRISIL B 7.3 Reaffirmed Factory Issuer Not Cooperating Regency Linx Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Rio Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rishab Gum And Chemicals TL CRISIL B 4.8 Assigned Rishab Gum And Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Rishab Gum And Chemicals CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Rishab Gum And Chemicals Foreign Bill CRISIL B 5 Assigned Purchase Royale Edible Company CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Royale Edible Company LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Saloraa Fabs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Saloraa Fabs TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 31 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Surya Electricals - Khurja CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Surya Electricals - Khurja Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Upgraded from CRISIL B Thermal Fabricators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL B V.C. Constructions CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 