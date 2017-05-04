May 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 820 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 4970 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aimil Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed under LOC Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 142.5 Reaffirmed Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 475 Assigned Privilege Biksons Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Privilege Biksons Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 370 Reaffirmed Timespac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.P.I. Civilcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A- 6000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 7340 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 6220 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 8650 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 5000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 5000 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Aimil Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Pariyojana) Loan Fac Anant Agro Industries (Jaivik Krishi Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pariyojana) B. Manji & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Discounting B. Manji & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac C. M. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed De Lage Landen Financial Services India LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd De Lage Landen Financial Services India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A (SO) 4000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.40 crore sub-limit for letter of credit/bank guarantee Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A (SO) 1300 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A (SO) 1950 Assigned Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Provisional 11000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CRISIL A (SO) Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emark Energisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Gepl Capital Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1293 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 902 Reaffirmed HDFC Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 100000 Assigned (Under Basel III) HDFC Bank Ltd Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 50000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Bonds HDFC Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) HDFC Bank Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 52000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Khushi Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 28.8 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Kochhar Glass India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.2 Reaffirmed L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Nimex Trading Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BB 194.2 Assigned Nimex Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Nishit Aggarwal Krishi Sewa Kendra CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Nishit Aggarwal Krishi Sewa Kendra Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ornate Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned * Interchangeable with CC limit of Rs 2.5 crore Privilege Biksons Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Privilege Biksons Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Pulimoottil Silks and Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pulimoottil Silks and Apparel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pulimoottil Silks Kottayam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pulimoottil Silks Thrissur TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S.S. Fabricators and Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Ranisati Steel Traders CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Siddhi Laxmi Motors CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SLMI Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Timespac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 78.8 Reaffirmed Timespac India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Timespac India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 56.7 Reaffirmed Credit Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Electroalloys India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinoth Feeds and Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)