May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.1 Assigned Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 124.9 Assigned Forward Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 175 Assigned Ampo Valves India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Cavinkare Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 115 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed CP) Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 89.9 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 171.7 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.600 Crore) IDBI Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 73600 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed M/s. N. N. Pugalia BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed P. A. Pinions BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Ramco Industries Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Rockline Construction BG CRISIL A4 36.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D S. N. Goel Contractor BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 3520 Reaffirmed * Including sub-limit of Rs.10 crore for letter of credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Surya Prakaas Foundry Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Surya Prakaas Foundry BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- IDBI Bank Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Downgraded from FAAA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 760 Assigned Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1294.2 Assigned Amaravathi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 214.8 Assigned Loan Fac Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd External CRISIL AA- 2782.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 13800 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Cavinkare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 697.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Short-Term Loans Cavinkare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 437.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1038.4 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Fathima Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 88 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Audio Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ICICI Securities Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL A- 25000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL A- 20000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A IDBI Bank Ltd Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL A+ 36362 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- IDBI Bank Ltd Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 27088 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA- IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 20000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA- 20000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA IDBI Bank Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- 30000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AA IDBI Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA- 80000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA IDBI Bank Ltd Senior/Lower CRISIL AA- 50000 Downgraded Tier-II Bonds from CRISIL AA (Under Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 90416.8 Downgraded Bonds (Under from CRISIL AA Basel II) IDBI Bank Ltd Omni Bonds CRISIL AA- 154795 Downgraded from CRISIL AA IDBI Bank Ltd Flexi Bonds CRISIL AA- 4659.6 Downgraded from CRISIL AA K G R Poultry CC CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned K G R Poultry TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Assigned Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 7750 Reaffirmed # Rs 12.5 crores is interchangeable between fund-based and non-fund-based limits Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 10620 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.800 crore Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.800 crore Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Kans Wedding Centre CC CRISIL B+ 86 Reaffirmed Kans Wedding Centre LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Kans Wedding Centre Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) M. R. Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed M/s. N. N. Pugalia CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 37 Reaffirmed Credit Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 27 Reaffirmed Purchase Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malhar Fashions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Ammal Trust CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Meenakshi Ammal Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA-(SO) 57.6 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A+(SO) Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A+(SO) Meridian Medical Research and Hospital TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 332.4 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A+(SO) P. A. Pinions CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed P. A. Pinions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 74.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. A. Pinions Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17.4 Reaffirmed Rockline Construction CC CRISIL B- 23.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D S. N. Goel Contractor CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned S.L.T. Packers TL CRISIL B 65.4 Assigned S.L.T. Packers CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned S.L.T. Packers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Limit to the extent of Rs 25 Crore Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1470 Reaffirmed Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- SM Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed SM Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Daksha Property Developers India TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Surya Prakaas Foundry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Surya Prakaas Foundry LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Surya Prakaas Foundry CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Tech Sis Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned Tech Sis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Tech Sis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging CC CRISIL B 57.2 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging TL CRISIL B 122.8 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Vannsh Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43.5 Reaffirmed Vannsh Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 136.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.