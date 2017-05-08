May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Elegant Collection Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Forward
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 40 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL A2+
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG @ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed
@ Includes Rs 165 crore as sublimit for foreign guarantee
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
J. K. Fenner India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 114 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with each other
J. K. Fenner India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 328 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with each other
J. K. Fenner India Ltd Packing Credit^@ CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit; @ Rs.15 crores sublimit of cash
credit
Mercury Travels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Omvir Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Omvir Singh Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20.4 Reaffirmed
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Power Max India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 231.5 Reaffirmed
Power Max India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 90 Removed from
Credit I II III IV Notice of
V VI VII VIII IX X withdrawal
Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 90 Removed from
Credit I II III IV Notice of
V VI VII VIII IX X withdrawal
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2450 Reaffirmed
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed
CP)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anuron Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 147 Reaffirmed
Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed
Credit
Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed
Credit *
* Fully interchangeable with Foreign currency packing credit (Post Shipment Credit)
Elegant Collection Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elegant Collection Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 410 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1290 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC ^$ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore; $ Includes Rs 24
crore as a sublimit for non-fund based facility
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC # CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed
#Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 15 million (approx. Rs.73.4crores)
fully interchangeable with fund-based facility
J. K. Fenner India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.15 crores and post-shipment credit to
the extent of Rs.10 crores
J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 904.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
J. K. Fenner India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1116.6 Reaffirmed
J. K. Fenner India Ltd WC Demand Loan& CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed
J. K. Fenner India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
J. K. Fenner India Ltd FD FAA- Reaffirmed
Kallada General Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Keystones Infra-Con (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kosher Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Kosher Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Life Line Feeds India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Mercury Travels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency
Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Motherson Lease Solution Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1250 Assigned
Nish Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 5000 Assigned
Omvir Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Omvir Singh Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 44.8 Assigned
Fac
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 500 Assigned
Loan Fac*
Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Withdrawal
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Power Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 130 Reaffirmed
Power Max India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 70 Assigned
Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Removed from
Notice of
withdrawal
**Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications
Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed
^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit
Senco Gold Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimits of Rs.10 crores for EPC/PCFC, and Rs.50 crores for non fund based limit
Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit
Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 790 Reaffirmed
^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit
Senco Gold Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
@ 100% interchangibility to WCDL, includes sublimit of Rs.15 crores for EPC/PCFC and Rs.58.5
crores for non fund based limit
Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit
Senco Gold Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
**100% interchangibility with WCDL and non fund based limits
Senco Gold Ltd CC@@ CRISIL A- 200
@@ WCDL sublimit of Rs.20 crores, sublimit of Rs.10 crores for EPC/PCFC/PSC, sublimit of Rs.15
crores for non fund based limits.
Senco Gold Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Senco Gold Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Senco Gold Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 70 Assigned
Senco Gold Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 940 Assigned
Limits
Senco Gold Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 250 Assigned
Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency
Sravya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned
Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 34000 Reaffirmed
UTI Mutual Fund UTI- Money Market CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed
Fund
