May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1 40 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A2+ G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG @ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed @ Includes Rs 165 crore as sublimit for foreign guarantee INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis J. K. Fenner India Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 114 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other J. K. Fenner India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 328 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with each other J. K. Fenner India Ltd Packing Credit^@ CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between pre-shipment and post-shipment credit; @ Rs.15 crores sublimit of cash credit Mercury Travels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Omvir Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Omvir Singh Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20.4 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Power Max India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 231.5 Reaffirmed Power Max India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 90 Removed from Credit I II III IV Notice of V VI VII VIII IX X withdrawal Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 90 Removed from Credit I II III IV Notice of V VI VII VIII IX X withdrawal Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2450 Reaffirmed Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anuron Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 147 Reaffirmed Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Credit Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed Credit * * Fully interchangeable with Foreign currency packing credit (Post Shipment Credit) Elegant Collection Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elegant Collection Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 410 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1290 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Removed from Rating Watch with Developing Implications G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 230 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC ^$ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs 30 crore; $ Includes Rs 24 crore as a sublimit for non-fund based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC # CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed #Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 15 million (approx. Rs.73.4crores) fully interchangeable with fund-based facility J. K. Fenner India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.15 crores and post-shipment credit to the extent of Rs.10 crores J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 904.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. K. Fenner India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1116.6 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd WC Demand Loan& CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed J. K. Fenner India Ltd FD FAA- Reaffirmed Kallada General Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keystones Infra-Con (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kosher Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 130 Assigned Kosher Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Life Line Feeds India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Mercury Travels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Motherson Lease Solution Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1250 Assigned Nish Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 5000 Assigned Omvir Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omvir Singh Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 44.8 Assigned Fac Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Loan Fac* Phoenix ARC Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Withdrawal Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Power Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 130 Reaffirmed Power Max India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 70 Assigned Prashant Castech Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Removed from Notice of withdrawal **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Prashant Castings Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 930 Reaffirmed ^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit Senco Gold Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimits of Rs.10 crores for EPC/PCFC, and Rs.50 crores for non fund based limit Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed ^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 790 Reaffirmed ^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit Senco Gold Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed @ 100% interchangibility to WCDL, includes sublimit of Rs.15 crores for EPC/PCFC and Rs.58.5 crores for non fund based limit Senco Gold Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed ^ 100% interchangibility with non fund based limit Senco Gold Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed **100% interchangibility with WCDL and non fund based limits Senco Gold Ltd CC@@ CRISIL A- 200 @@ WCDL sublimit of Rs.20 crores, sublimit of Rs.10 crores for EPC/PCFC/PSC, sublimit of Rs.15 crores for non fund based limits. Senco Gold Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Senco Gold Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Senco Gold Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Senco Gold Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 940 Assigned Limits Senco Gold Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit foreign currency Sravya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 34000 Reaffirmed UTI Mutual Fund UTI- Money Market CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)